There are a host of anti-aging beauty products on the market these days. Shoppers searching for the proverbial fountain of youth can treat maturing skin with brands like Sunday Riley, Paula's Choice and Kate Somerville, among others. Many of these products contain a helpful little thing called retinol.

If your goal is a noticeable difference in your skin without going under the knife or needle, retinol is a good place to start. Retinol is a common form of vitamin A that has anti-aging effects and can even help clear acne. It's possible you already have products in your beauty drawer or medicine cabinet that allow you to apply retinol to your face, but that's not the only part of your body that experiences the effects of aging. That's why more and more brands are introducing retinol body products to address this.

Retinol is not the type of product you slather on and go. Retinols are often best applied at night due to the sun sensitivity they can cause. In the world of retinol, you'll also see retinal and tretinoin. Here's what you should know: Retinal is the closest you can get to prescription strength without actually needing a prescription. You can try the Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment, for example. Tretinoin is the strongest option and requires a prescription.

Ready to add retinol products to your full-body skincare routine? Be sure to read each product's unique instructions, as it may take a while for your skin to get used to this strong ingredient. Try using retinol less frequently and mixing it in with your face cream to start. When you first start using retinol, your skin may purge with acne. After that, in turn, the retinol can actually help with your acne breakouts. As with any change in your skincare routine, it's never a bad idea to consult your dermatologist before trying anything new.

Ahead, the best retinol anti-aging beauty products for your face and body.

For the Body

For the Face

Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment Amazon Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment This uniquely encapsulated retinal serum claims to dramatically lift and improve sagging, smooth deep-set wrinkles and increase skin elasticity. Customers rave that this product is gentle on sensitive skin, and say it's best to use it in the evening before bed. $105 Shop Now

COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil Amazon COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil Formulated with retinol, this lightweight anti-aging serum seeps into the skin while you sleep and can help reduce signs of aging — such as fine lines and wrinkles — for smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin. $25 $13 Shop Now