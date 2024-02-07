A handy guide full of things you need to know to add retinol to your skincare routine.
There are a host of anti-aging beauty products on the market these days. Shoppers searching for the proverbial fountain of youth can treat maturing skin with brands like Sunday Riley, Paula's Choice and Kate Somerville, among others. Many of these products contain a helpful little thing called retinol.
If your goal is a noticeable difference in your skin without going under the knife or needle, retinol is a good place to start. Retinol is a common form of vitamin A that has anti-aging effects and can even help clear acne. It's possible you already have products in your beauty drawer or medicine cabinet that allow you to apply retinol to your face, but that's not the only part of your body that experiences the effects of aging. That's why more and more brands are introducing retinol body products to address this.
Retinol is not the type of product you slather on and go. Retinols are often best applied at night due to the sun sensitivity they can cause. In the world of retinol, you'll also see retinal and tretinoin. Here's what you should know: Retinal is the closest you can get to prescription strength without actually needing a prescription. You can try the Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment, for example. Tretinoin is the strongest option and requires a prescription.
Ready to add retinol products to your full-body skincare routine? Be sure to read each product's unique instructions, as it may take a while for your skin to get used to this strong ingredient. Try using retinol less frequently and mixing it in with your face cream to start. When you first start using retinol, your skin may purge with acne. After that, in turn, the retinol can actually help with your acne breakouts. As with any change in your skincare routine, it's never a bad idea to consult your dermatologist before trying anything new.
Ahead, the best retinol anti-aging beauty products for your face and body.
For the Body
Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
This fragrance-free body lotion is nourishing on its own — but with the retinol-infused formula blended with several antioxidants, the Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment also promises to help rejuvenate the skin with anti-aging benefits, according to the brand.
Soft Services Software Update Performance Retinol Serum
This new serum features 0.25% pure retinol. If you're prone to breakouts on your chest and shoulders, try this fragrance-free option.
Nécessaire The Body Retinol
This serum-in-a-balm features 0.1% retinol and 10% AHA. It claims to repair skin crepiness, fine lines, spots, scars and marks.
Pacifica Beauty Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Body Lotion
This affordable nighttime lotion contains derm-grade, petroleum-free granactive retinoid, which is said to be less irritating than traditional retinol. This lotion also contains mushroom for hydration and melatonin to attack free radicals.
Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment
This cream uses active nano-encapsulated retinol technology and claims to gently improve your skin's texture and firmness.
For the Face
Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment
This uniquely encapsulated retinal serum claims to dramatically lift and improve sagging, smooth deep-set wrinkles and increase skin elasticity. Customers rave that this product is gentle on sensitive skin, and say it's best to use it in the evening before bed.
Pharma Development A313 Retinol Pommade Vitamin A Night Moisturizer
This relatively affordable, TikTok-famous 2% retinol is a popular choice.
COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil
Formulated with retinol, this lightweight anti-aging serum seeps into the skin while you sleep and can help reduce signs of aging — such as fine lines and wrinkles — for smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin.
Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
This wrinkle cream from Dr. Dennis Gross claims to restore the skin's barrier, boost hydration and reduce the look of wrinkles with a powerful blend if retinol and ferulic acid.
COSRX Retinol Cream
This retinol cream can aid in minimizing signs of aging by encouraging smoother, firmer skin.
First Aid Beauty Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate
This serum combines pure retinol with advanced peptides to help fight signs of aging and reveal a smoother skin texture. Balanced with FAB’s proprietary Skin Saver Complex, the serum claims to deliver powerful anti-aging benefits without the irritation often associated with retinol-based products.
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Night Face Oil
Upgrade your nightly skincare routine with an avocado, chia and grape seed oil-infused retinol face oil that claims to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores.
Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment
This retinol treatment from Laneige can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with the addition of hyaluronic acid and peptides, according to the brand.
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
This overnight moisturizer uses two powerhouse ingredients: retinol and vitamin C. Retinol works to smooth and firm skin, while vitamin C can brighten the skin.