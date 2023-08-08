The Best Face Washes for All Skin Types: Shop La Mer, Sunday Riley, Tatcha and More
No matter what type of skin you have, giving your face a good wash can help your skin stay hydrated, healthy and clean. As the first step in your skin care routine, a good face wash can not only remove dirt and sweat, but it will also give it a much-needed dose of hydration. Plus, with summer temperatures and humidity levels rising, it's important to repeat this step during the day or at night to completely cleanse the skin and remove any residue.
We all want skin that’s devoid of dirt and oil and doesn’t feel tight when we’re patting our face dry, but with so many skincare products on the market – traditional soaps, oil cleansers, foams, you name it – it can be difficult to determine which products are right for you. Whether your skin is dry or oily, acne prone or sensitive, we've gathered the best face washes that will become a must-have in your daily summer routine.
From affordable Cerave to luxe La Mer and celeb-favorites like Sunday Riley and Kate Somerville, the cleansing options below offer something for every skin type and concern, fit a range of budgets and get the job done exceedingly well. As with any regimen change, it's a good idea to consult a skin-care expert or dermatologist with any questions about how these products could affect your specific skin type.
Ahead, shop the best face washes to get that fresh, clean-face feeling every day.
Hanacure's remarkably moisturizing balm-to-foam cleanser easily lifts dirt and debris while keeping skin supple and hydrated. This gentle cleanser is enriched with pholiota, a special plant mucin that allows your skin to retain moisture while impurities are dissolved.
Barrier-fortifying ceramides and soothing niancinamide help keep your skin soft and hydrated while gently cleansing.
A healthy dose of rice oil keeps your skin from drying out while removing impurities with French green clay.
The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a top-rated cleanser with over 80,000 five-star reviews. "I've used this for years now, it works great on aging skin (in my late 40's now)," raved one reviewer. "Most cleansers I've used either strip your skin dry or don't clean well. This one cleans thoroughly, even make up and actually ADDS moisture to your skin. I don't know how, but my skin is grateful. If you haven't tried this yet, it's worth trying."
When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best.
Irritated, angry skin from the harsh cold winter? You'll want this soothing cleanser that can help save stressed skin.
Cetaphil's cleanser has been clinically proven to deep clean while effectively removing dirt, excess oils and makeup without leaving skin dry or tight.
The Cleansing Foam by the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. While this cleanser gently lifts out dirt and oil, it also has hydrating ingredients for oily, dry or combination skin to leave your skin feeling soft and healthy looking.
This Clinique mild mousse uses salicylic acid to help get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-causing bacteria, redness, irritation and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts. These natural ingredients will set you on the path for healthier-looking skin.
This cooling jelly cleanser from the cult-favorite beauty brand, Drunk Elephant, works to remove makeup and other remnants of excess oil on the face.
Perfect for skin that's easily inflamed, this soothing gel works to reduce redness and swelling with a mix of lavender and cucumber. If you have another skin concern, it's also free of potential irritants, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates.
Perricone MD's High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser is a deep-cleaning facial wash formulated with skin-friendly AHAs and ALAs.
Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is great for those with sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives.
The Honest Beauty's Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser soothes and calms sensitive skin. This foam cleanser is vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist approved and cruelty-free.
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulphate-free yet powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life.
The Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser is made specifically for oily and combination skin. This cleanser helps purify pores and helps fight oiliness, acne and blemishes.
This two-in-one cleanser from Fenty Skin lathers up to remove dirt, oil and makeup.
