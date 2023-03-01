Kate Somerville’s Celeb-Loved ExfoliKate Line and Skincare Treatments Are 20% Off Right Now
It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of beauty gurus and TikTok, the luxury label also boasts a wide-ranging celeb fan base from Riley Keough to Meghan Markle, and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.
Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skincare journey through thoughtfully-made solutions — many of which, are now 20% off during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale.
Now through Friday, March 10, shoppers can take 20% off every top-rated Kate Somerville product with the code REFRESH. If you've been looking for an excuse to freshen up your skincare stock, now's the perfect time to shop premier skincare essentials for spring and at can't-miss prices — including the celeb-loved Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser, and other trending treatments like the Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer, ExfoliKate Cleanser, Total Repair Cream and more.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best Kate Somerville deals available now. Plus, check out more Dermstore deals on Augustinus Bader and EltaMD, and shop Meghan Markle's go-to beauty products — perfect for a spring beauty refresh.
Remove oil, dirt and other lingering impurities at the source with Kate Somerville's gentle daily cleanser — crafted for all skin types.
Treat the skin to a soothing touch that's as delicate as it is effective in removing impurities.
This delicate anti-aging cream works to plump and firm skin with a thoughtful selection of hydrating ingredients.
Inspired by the ExfoliKate Intensive super facia, this product targets skin on the body.
This transformative cream is crafted with retinol, wild gooseberry extract, hyaluronic acid and more age-defying elements.
The top-rated EradiKate Acne Mark Fading Gel address dark marks and skin discoloration at the source.
This clinical age repair treatment is a cult-favorite product from Kate Somerville — and it's now 20% off, too.
