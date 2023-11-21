Sales & Deals

Black Friday Beauty Deals 2023: Shop the Best Sales from Dyson, Kosas, Sephora and More

Black Friday Beauty Deals 2023
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:28 AM PST, November 21, 2023

The best Black Friday beauty sales are here, including brands like NuFace, Soko Glam, Murad and more.

Black Friday 2023 technically isn't until November 24, but that hasn’t discouraged beloved beauty retailers from launching their sales early. Cyber Week is the best time to stock up on everyday beauty products at lower prices, but you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score major markdowns on luxury skin care and makeup, beauty Advent calendars and iconic perfumes. 

If you want to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping, there are plenty of Black Friday beauty sales and deals you can shop today. It's the best time of the year to restock your beauty routine on a budget. Celeb-loved brands like La Mer, NuFace, Kosas and Solawave are on sale along with everyday essentials from Dermstore, Kiehl's and Paula's Choice.

These Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to save on popular beauty gifts for everyone on your list. Remember to bookmark this page, as we’ll be keeping it updated with more Black Friday beauty deals as soon as they roll in over the epic shopping weekend. 

Ahead, check out all the biggest Black Friday beauty deals you can take advantage of right now. Consider your holiday beauty shopping sorted.

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2023

Kosas

Kosas
Kosas

Kosas

The Kosas Black Friday Sale is officially on! The cult-favorite makeup and skincare is taking 25% off all items sitewide.

25% Off Kosas

Shop Now

NuFACE

NuFACE
NuFACE

NuFACE

Save 30% on all of NuFace's microcurrent facial toning devices, attachments and serums to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

30% off NuFACE

Shop Now

Eau Thermale Avène

Eau Thermale Avène
Avéne

Eau Thermale Avène

Use code FRIDAY30 to take 30% off every Avène product. Explore French skincare favorites for all skin types loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk.

30% off Avéne

With code FRIDAY30

Shop Now

Youth To The People

Youth To The People
Youth To The People

Youth To The People

Save 25% on every one of Youth to the People's superfood-packed beauty essentials, from cleansers to face masks and even gift sets.

25% off Youth to the People

Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete
Amazon

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete

The Dyson Airwrap not only comes with six different attachments to create any hairstyle at home, but also a presentation case, travel pouch, and complimentary gift for a total value of $760.

$599 $480

Shop Now

Dermstore

Dermstore
Dermstore

Dermstore

Refresh your routine at Dermstore's biggest sale of the year. Use code JOY to take up to 30% off over 7,000 products through November 27.

Up to 30% Off Dermstore

With Code JOY

Shop Now

Kiehl's

Kiehl's
Kiehl's

Kiehl's

Save 30% on everything at Kiehl's to upgrade your routine with healthy skin essentials. Plus, each day of Cyber Week will features select bestsellers for 50% off.

Up to 50% Off Kiehl's

Shop Now

Kopari

Kopari
Kopari

Kopari

Beloved for their clean body and face care products that reap the great benefits of coconut oil, Kopari is offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday. If you spend $85 or more, you'll also get a Best of Kopari 5-Piece Mini Set.

30% Off Kopari

Shop Now

Vegamour

Vegamour
Vegamour

Vegamour

Stock up on Nicole Kidman-loved hair care essentials with early access to the Vegamour Black Friday Sale. Save up to 30% off sitewide with code INDULGE30.

Up to 30% Off Vegamour

With code INDULGE30

Shop Now

Murad

Murad
Murad

Murad

Use code BF2023 to get 30% off every single product at Murad's Black Friday Sale. From cleansers to eye masks, you can try something new or stock up on essentials for winter.

30% Off Murad

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Sephora

Sephora
Sephora

Sephora

Save up to 30% on beauty favorites from different brands every day through November 27. Sephora's sale includes Fenty Beauty, Too Faced, Urban Decay and more.

Up to 30% Off Sephora

Shop Now

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty's Black Friday sale is here through November 25. You can score up to 50% off more than 275 deals.

Up to 50% Off Ulta

Shop Now

T3 Micro

T3 Micro
T3 Micro

T3 Micro

Until November 26, T3 Micro is taking 25% off sitewide for huge savings on hair dryers, blow dry brushes, flat irons and curling irons.

25% Off T3 Micro

Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics

Use the code FRIYAY to save 30% on everything and get free shipping with your purchase from Benefit Cosmetics.

30% Off Benefit Cosmetics

With Code FRIYAY

Shop Now

The Ordinary

The Ordinary
The Ordinary

The Ordinary

Skip the Black Friday rush and take 23% off every skincare, makeup, hair, and body product from The Ordinary all November long. 

23% Off The Ordinary

Shop Now

Soko Glam

Soko Glam
Soko Glam

Soko Glam

Soko Glam is the most trusted source for K-beauty products, curating the leading Korean skin care, cosmetics and makeup brands. For the entire month of November, you can take 35% off sitewide to save on all your favorite products.

35% Off Soko Glam

Shop Now

Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare
Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare focuses on creating 1-step solutions for skin concerns. Get 30% off all your brightening, tightening, blemish-busting faves.

30% Off Peace Out

Shop Now

FOREO

FOREO
FOREO

FOREO

For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score up to 50% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes, and more. 

Up to 50% Off FOREO

Shop Now

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs

The more you buy, the more you save at Pat McGrath Labs' sale. Get up to 40% off some of beauty’s most wanted makeup essentials, iconic award-winners, luxe limited editions and exclusive kits.

Up to 40% Off Pat McGrath

Shop Now

SkinStore

SkinStore
SkinStore

SkinStore

Right now at SkinStore, use the code JOY to score up to 50% off bestselling brands like CosRX, Bioderma, NuFACE, Caudalie and more.

Up to 50% Off SkinStore

With code JOY

Shop Now

Pattern Beauty

Pattern Beauty
Pattern Beauty

Pattern Beauty

Save on curly, coily & tight texture essentials with Pattern Beauty's buy-two-get-one-free sale. Choose any three products you love and the free item will be the lowest priced product in your cart.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Shop Now

SolaWave

SolaWave
SolaWave

SolaWave

The celebrity-approved skincare brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for the entire month of November. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask.

Buy 1, Get 1 Free

Shop Now

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice dropped four limited-edition holiday kits filled with bestsellers. You can save 25% on each gift set to unwrap your best skin this season.

25% Off Paula's Choice

Shop Now

Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt
Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt's biggest sale of the year is here! Save 40% on the entire selection of cleansers, moisturizers, eye creams and more. Just use code BF23EARLY through November 8. 

40% off Dr. Brandt

With code BF23EARLY

Shop Now

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$174 $165

Shop Now

Spongelle

Spongelle
Spongelle

Spongelle

Care for your skin with Spongelle's rich moisturizers, gentle cleansers and body wash-infused buffers — now all 25% off exclusively for our readers with code ETONLINE.

25% Off Spongelle

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $14

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$200 $60

1 oz.

Shop Now

$380 $166

2 oz.

Shop Now

Kérastase

Kérastase
Kérastase

Kérastase

Kérastase is offering 20% off all hair care and styling products. Orders of $100 of more will also come with 2 complimentary Deluxe Samples and an exclusive bag.

20% Off Kerastase

With code FRIENDSFAM23

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

