Sales & Deals

Kate Somerville's Black Friday Sale Starts Now With 25% Off Best-Selling Skin Care — Here's What to Shop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale
Kate Somerville
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:14 PM PST, November 21, 2023

Kate Somerville's Black Friday sale is happening right now with deals on ExfoliKate, DeliKate and more.

It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of dermatologists and TikTok alike, the luxury label also boasts a wide-ranging celeb fan base from Riley Keough to Meghan Markle, and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through Monday, November 27, the Kate Somerville Cyber Week Event is taking 25% off everything you need to revamp your skincare regimen for the new season. Just use the code CYBER25 to save 25% on all of the brand's skincare essentials that can help your skin remain well-hydrated and healthy throughout the upcoming cooler months.

Shop the Kate Somerville Sale

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skin care journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From eye creams to acne treatments, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending products such as the ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub, KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, save on dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more with our favorite Kate Somerville Black Friday deals available this week. For even more skincare savings, check out all the best Black Friday beauty sales happening now. 

DeliKate Recovery Cream

DeliKate Recovery Cream
Kate Somerville

DeliKate Recovery Cream

This top-rated recovery cream provides relief to tight, irritated skin with soothing ceramides and peptides.

$76 $57

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment
Kate Somerville

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

Rejuvenate your skin overnight with Kate Somerville's leave-on exfoliating solution, specifically designed to refine texture and minimize the visibility of pores. 

$68 $51

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream
Kate Somerville

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

Made from goat's milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate, and work for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy after using it. 

$76 $57

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream
Kate Somerville

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream

This delicate anti-aging cream works to smooth the skin, reduce redness and minimize the appearance of wrinkles with a selection of hydrating ingredients. 

$140 $105

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub
Kate Somerville

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub

A full-body scrub inspired by the ExfoliKate Intensive super facial.

$56 $42

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

Peptide K8 Power Cream

Peptide K8 Power Cream
Kate Somerville

Peptide K8 Power Cream

Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin. 

$158 $119

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Kate Somerville

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates, and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening. 

$110 $83

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Serum

DeliKate Recovery Serum
Kate Somerville

DeliKate Recovery Serum

This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness while restoring the protective barrier.

$98 $74

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment
Kate Somerville

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment

Infused with retinol and vitamin C, this lightweight face serum tackles signs of sun damage and premature aging overnight. 

$110 $83

with code CYBER25

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% on Every Augustinus Bader Product at this Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Every Augustinus Bader Product at this Black Friday Sale

Save 30% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Skincare at Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Skincare at Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

The Best REN Skincare Black Friday Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Sales & Deals

The Best REN Skincare Black Friday Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

Sales & Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Save 30% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Holiday

Sales & Deals

Save 30% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Holiday

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Gifts

The 23 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Tags: