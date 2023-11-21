It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of dermatologists and TikTok alike, the luxury label also boasts a wide-ranging celeb fan base from Riley Keough to Meghan Markle, and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through Monday, November 27, the Kate Somerville Cyber Week Event is taking 25% off everything you need to revamp your skincare regimen for the new season. Just use the code CYBER25 to save 25% on all of the brand's skincare essentials that can help your skin remain well-hydrated and healthy throughout the upcoming cooler months.

Shop the Kate Somerville Sale

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skin care journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From eye creams to acne treatments, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending products such as the ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub, KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, save on dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more with our favorite Kate Somerville Black Friday deals available this week. For even more skincare savings, check out all the best Black Friday beauty sales happening now.

DeliKate Recovery Cream Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Cream This top-rated recovery cream provides relief to tight, irritated skin with soothing ceramides and peptides. $76 $57 with code CYBER25 Shop Now

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Made from goat's milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate, and work for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy after using it. $76 $57 with code CYBER25 Shop Now

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream This delicate anti-aging cream works to smooth the skin, reduce redness and minimize the appearance of wrinkles with a selection of hydrating ingredients. $140 $105 with code CYBER25 Shop Now

Peptide K8 Power Cream Kate Somerville Peptide K8 Power Cream Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin. $158 $119 with code CYBER25 Shop Now

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates, and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening. $110 $83 with code CYBER25 Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Serum Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Serum This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness while restoring the protective barrier. $98 $74 with code CYBER25 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

