Gifts

The Best 2023 Beauty Advent Calendars to Gift This Holiday Season: Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Body Shop Advent Calendar
The Body Shop
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:19 PM PST, November 29, 2023

The holiday countdown is on. Shop this year's can't-miss beauty Advent calendars available now.

With Thanksgiving now behind us, Christmas and the holiday season will be here before you know it. Luckily, cult-favorite brands and retailers have released incredible beauty Advent calendars that can be a lifesaver when it comes to giving gifts that keep on giving.

Nowadays, just about everyone has a gift-worthy Advent calendar featuring a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. Many of our favorite brands have already sold out, so while these are still in stock, we recommend getting your hands on these new Advent calendars before they start to sell out.

Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to spread some Christmas cheer. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay. 

From Bobbi Brown and Ulta Beauty to L'Occitane and Bloomingdale's, beauty Advent calendars are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal. They offer incredible savings on a curated a selection of beauty hits. Ahead shop and save big on gifts for the beauty-lover in your life — or yourself, of course — with one of this year's best beauty Advent calendars before they sell out. 

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set

fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set
fresh

fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set

Spoil the skincare lover in your life with 24 travel and full-size fresh products including the brand's best-selling rose face mask, sugar tinted lip balms, black tea moisturizer and more.

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Stuffed with $560 worth of top-rated products, you'll discover self-care luxuries inside each drawer. Reveal coveted skincare, iconic makeup favorites, hair health essentials, designer fragrances, indulgent body care and more. 

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Sephora

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances. 

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar Set

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar Set
Macy's

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar Set

Fans of Bobbi Brown's beauty line will adore this advent calendar that includes so many of the brand's best-sellers: Smokey Eye Mascara, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks, Shimmer Brick and more.

$180 $153

With Code FRIEND

Shop Now

Bloomingdale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar

Bloomingdale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar
Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar

Valued at $800, this beauty Advent calendar features the best of the best from top brands hand-selected by Bloomingdale’s team of beauty experts.

$300 $225

Shop Now

Ulta Beauty 24 Days of Self Care Advent Calendar

Ulta Beauty 24 Days of Self Care Advent Calendar
Ulta

Ulta Beauty 24 Days of Self Care Advent Calendar

This holiday season, treat yourself or a loved one to some much-needed R&R with Ulta's self care calendar complete with goodies from Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex, COSRX and more.

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar
L'Occitane

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar

Unbox 24 days of travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Cherry Blossom hand creams, indulgent body lotions, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.

ELEMIS First Class Skincare Advent Calendar

ELEMIS First Class Skincare Advent Calendar
ELEMIS

ELEMIS First Class Skincare Advent Calendar

Rather than chocolate, skincare lovers will enjoy a 25-day countdown with their favorite products.

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar
Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar

From timeless classics to festive fragrances, Jo Malone's gingerbread-inspired advent calendar features exquisite colognes, miniature bath and body treasures and delightful seasonal candles.

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar
Rituals

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar

Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more.

$125 $100

Shop Now

Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar

Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar
Selfridges

Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar

Fragrance fanatics will adore this advent calendar from British luxury perfumer Penhaligons, featuring scented soaps, candles, hand creams and, of course, plenty of perfumes.

The Body Shop The Advent of Change

The Body Shop The Advent of Change
The Body Shop

The Body Shop The Advent of Change

Anyone will appreciate an advent calendar filled with body care essentials, from shea body butter and shampoo to tea tree face wash and coconut shower cream.

$89 $67

Shop Now

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar
Neiman Marcus

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar

Luxury French beauty company Sisley Paris' first-ever advent calendar features designs inspired by brand's story and is brimming with hair care, skincare and fragrance gifts — many of which are full-sized.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 12 Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 12 Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars to Shop Now

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

Beauty & Wellness

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Is Available Now

The Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Before They Sell Out

Best Lists

The Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Before They Sell Out

Bloomingdale's Beauty Advent Calendar Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Beauty & Wellness

Bloomingdale's Beauty Advent Calendar Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

The 21 Best Holiday Gift Sets for Beauty Lovers

Gifts

The 21 Best Holiday Gift Sets for Beauty Lovers

The 15 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Shop for the Holiday Season

Gifts

The 15 Best Perfume Gift Sets to Shop for the Holiday Season

The Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon for Christmas 2023

Gifts

The Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon for Christmas 2023

Save on Gifts and Stocking Stuffers at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Gifts

Save on Gifts and Stocking Stuffers at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

Shop the 18 Best Subscription Boxes to Give this Holiday Season

Gifts

Shop the 18 Best Subscription Boxes to Give this Holiday Season

Shop Sephora's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

Gifts

Shop Sephora's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

Tags: