With Thanksgiving now behind us, Christmas and the holiday season will be here before you know it. Luckily, cult-favorite brands and retailers have released incredible beauty Advent calendars that can be a lifesaver when it comes to giving gifts that keep on giving.

Nowadays, just about everyone has a gift-worthy Advent calendar featuring a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. Many of our favorite brands have already sold out, so while these are still in stock, we recommend getting your hands on these new Advent calendars before they start to sell out.

Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to spread some Christmas cheer. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.

From Bobbi Brown and Ulta Beauty to L'Occitane and Bloomingdale's, beauty Advent calendars are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal. They offer incredible savings on a curated a selection of beauty hits. Ahead shop and save big on gifts for the beauty-lover in your life — or yourself, of course — with one of this year's best beauty Advent calendars before they sell out.

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar Rituals Rituals 3D Advent Calendar Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more. $125 $100 Shop Now

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar Neiman Marcus Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar Luxury French beauty company Sisley Paris' first-ever advent calendar features designs inspired by brand's story and is brimming with hair care, skincare and fragrance gifts — many of which are full-sized. $780 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: