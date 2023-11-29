The holiday countdown is on. Shop this year's can't-miss beauty Advent calendars available now.
With Thanksgiving now behind us, Christmas and the holiday season will be here before you know it. Luckily, cult-favorite brands and retailers have released incredible beauty Advent calendars that can be a lifesaver when it comes to giving gifts that keep on giving.
Nowadays, just about everyone has a gift-worthy Advent calendar featuring a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. Many of our favorite brands have already sold out, so while these are still in stock, we recommend getting your hands on these new Advent calendars before they start to sell out.
Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to spread some Christmas cheer. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.
From Bobbi Brown and Ulta Beauty to L'Occitane and Bloomingdale's, beauty Advent calendars are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal. They offer incredible savings on a curated a selection of beauty hits. Ahead shop and save big on gifts for the beauty-lover in your life — or yourself, of course — with one of this year's best beauty Advent calendars before they sell out.
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023
fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set
Spoil the skincare lover in your life with 24 travel and full-size fresh products including the brand's best-selling rose face mask, sugar tinted lip balms, black tea moisturizer and more.
Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Stuffed with $560 worth of top-rated products, you'll discover self-care luxuries inside each drawer. Reveal coveted skincare, iconic makeup favorites, hair health essentials, designer fragrances, indulgent body care and more.
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar Set
Fans of Bobbi Brown's beauty line will adore this advent calendar that includes so many of the brand's best-sellers: Smokey Eye Mascara, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks, Shimmer Brick and more.
Bloomingdale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar
Valued at $800, this beauty Advent calendar features the best of the best from top brands hand-selected by Bloomingdale’s team of beauty experts.
Ulta Beauty 24 Days of Self Care Advent Calendar
This holiday season, treat yourself or a loved one to some much-needed R&R with Ulta's self care calendar complete with goodies from Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex, COSRX and more.
L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar
Unbox 24 days of travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Cherry Blossom hand creams, indulgent body lotions, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.
ELEMIS First Class Skincare Advent Calendar
Rather than chocolate, skincare lovers will enjoy a 25-day countdown with their favorite products.
Jo Malone London Advent Calendar
From timeless classics to festive fragrances, Jo Malone's gingerbread-inspired advent calendar features exquisite colognes, miniature bath and body treasures and delightful seasonal candles.
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar
Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more.
Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar
Fragrance fanatics will adore this advent calendar from British luxury perfumer Penhaligons, featuring scented soaps, candles, hand creams and, of course, plenty of perfumes.
The Body Shop The Advent of Change
Anyone will appreciate an advent calendar filled with body care essentials, from shea body butter and shampoo to tea tree face wash and coconut shower cream.
Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar
Luxury French beauty company Sisley Paris' first-ever advent calendar features designs inspired by brand's story and is brimming with hair care, skincare and fragrance gifts — many of which are full-sized.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: