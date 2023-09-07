Best Lists

16 Fall Candles To Make You Excited For the End of Summer: Shop Yankee Candle, Boy Smells, Voluspa and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:06 PM PDT, September 7, 2023

Amazon carries so many of our favorite fall candles, from classic pumpkin spiced latte to luxurious labdanum and amber.

As sad as we are about summer coming to an end, there's one thing that always makes us excited for the start of fall: candle season.

Like slipping into a sweater for the first time in months or snuggling up on the couch for a scary movie, lighting a scented candle makes us forget all about our end-of-summer blues. The candle market has absolutely exploded in the last couple of years, and now there are more options than ever to choose from. To help you prepare for cozier days ahead, we've found the best fall candles for every budget — all available on Amazon

If you're looking for something luxurious to celebrate the start of fall, LAFCO's crackling cedar Feu de Bois and Harlem Candle Co.'s sultry amber and rose Josephine are well worth the splurge. For candles that are like your favorite fall beverages in a jar, opt for NEST Pumpkin Chai and Mrs. Meyer's Apple Cider. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath and Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood are always a safe (and affordable) bet.

Below, check out the best fall candles Amazon has to offer — starting at just $6.

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

The unofficial scent of fall is Yankee Candles' sweet and spicy Autumn Wreath.

$31 $25

Shop Now

LAFCO New York Signature Candle, Feu de Bois

LAFCO New York Signature Candle, Feu de Bois
Amazon

LAFCO New York Signature Candle, Feu de Bois

Evoking the scent of crackling firewood in the crisp autumn air, LAFCO's best-selling Feu de Bois is a must for colder seasons.

Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle

Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle
Amazon

Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle

As comforting as your favorite Starbucks drink, Skylar's ultra-popular Vanilla Sky candle features notes of cappuccino, vanilla and caramelized cedar.

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice
Amazon

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice

This pumpkin spice scented candle is sure to get you in the mood for fall. This candle features top notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar, Middle notes of cinnamon leaf and Tonka bean and sase notes of vanilla, chocolate and musk.

$24 $20

Shop Now

Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle, Apple Cider (Pack of 2)

Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle, Apple Cider (Pack of 2)
Amazon

Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle, Apple Cider (Pack of 2)

Inspired by the beloved fall treat, this apple cider-scented soy wax candle is a steal at 2 for under $20.

$22 $19

Shop Now

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Amazon

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle

Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has the pumpkin spice scent you know and love. 

Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle

Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle
Amazon

Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle

Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender. 

$23 $23

Shop Now

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle
Amazon

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle

Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.

Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle

Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle
Amazon

Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle

Transform your home into a woodland oasis with this cedarwood, tobacco, juniper and white musk candle from Boy Smells.

P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle

P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle
Amazon

P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle

Made with 100% domestically grown soy wax, P.F. Candle Co.'s products provide a clean, comforting burn for hours — and we especially love the brand's best-selling teakwood and tobacco scent.

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Signature 20oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Signature 20oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle
Amazon

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Signature 20oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle

For something a little more on the refreshing side, this Sage and Citrus pick from Yankee Candle is a classic.

$31 $25

Shop Now

Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz

Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz
Amazon

Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz

"There's nothing more relaxing than unplugging, unwinding, and going 'Off the Grid' when I light this candle!" one reviewer praised this amber and sandalwood scent. "$44 for a candle may give some folks an initial sticker shock, but this is a classic case of 'you get what you pay for,' meaning this candle is beyond worth it."

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle
Amazon

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle

A heartwarming blend of masala chai and wild pumpkin makes this the quintessential fall candle.

$48 $43

Shop Now

Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle

Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle
Amazon

Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle

This sultry blend of ripe blackberries, soft jasmine and comforting amber is the ultimate bedroom fragrance.

$29 $24

Shop Now

LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle

LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle
Amazon

LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle

While this might seem like a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a candle, hear us out: LAFCO's Labdanum Absolute is the pinnacle of luxury with an intoxicating, resinous aroma and hand-blown glass vessel that doubles as decor.

Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack

Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack
Amazon

Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack

If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine and vanilla bean aroma.

