Amazon carries so many of our favorite fall candles, from classic pumpkin spiced latte to luxurious labdanum and amber.
As sad as we are about summer coming to an end, there's one thing that always makes us excited for the start of fall: candle season.
Like slipping into a sweater for the first time in months or snuggling up on the couch for a scary movie, lighting a scented candle makes us forget all about our end-of-summer blues. The candle market has absolutely exploded in the last couple of years, and now there are more options than ever to choose from. To help you prepare for cozier days ahead, we've found the best fall candles for every budget — all available on Amazon.
If you're looking for something luxurious to celebrate the start of fall, LAFCO's crackling cedar Feu de Bois and Harlem Candle Co.'s sultry amber and rose Josephine are well worth the splurge. For candles that are like your favorite fall beverages in a jar, opt for NEST Pumpkin Chai and Mrs. Meyer's Apple Cider. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath and Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood are always a safe (and affordable) bet.
Below, check out the best fall candles Amazon has to offer — starting at just $6.
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
The unofficial scent of fall is Yankee Candles' sweet and spicy Autumn Wreath.
LAFCO New York Signature Candle, Feu de Bois
LAFCO New York Signature Candle, Feu de Bois
Evoking the scent of crackling firewood in the crisp autumn air, LAFCO's best-selling Feu de Bois is a must for colder seasons.
Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle
Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle
As comforting as your favorite Starbucks drink, Skylar's ultra-popular Vanilla Sky candle features notes of cappuccino, vanilla and caramelized cedar.
Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice
Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice
This pumpkin spice scented candle is sure to get you in the mood for fall. This candle features top notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar, Middle notes of cinnamon leaf and Tonka bean and sase notes of vanilla, chocolate and musk.
Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle, Apple Cider (Pack of 2)
Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle, Apple Cider (Pack of 2)
Inspired by the beloved fall treat, this apple cider-scented soy wax candle is a steal at 2 for under $20.
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has the pumpkin spice scent you know and love.
Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle
Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle
Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.
Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle
Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle
Transform your home into a woodland oasis with this cedarwood, tobacco, juniper and white musk candle from Boy Smells.
P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle
P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle
Made with 100% domestically grown soy wax, P.F. Candle Co.'s products provide a clean, comforting burn for hours — and we especially love the brand's best-selling teakwood and tobacco scent.
Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Signature 20oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Signature 20oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle
For something a little more on the refreshing side, this Sage and Citrus pick from Yankee Candle is a classic.
Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz
Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz
"There's nothing more relaxing than unplugging, unwinding, and going 'Off the Grid' when I light this candle!" one reviewer praised this amber and sandalwood scent. "$44 for a candle may give some folks an initial sticker shock, but this is a classic case of 'you get what you pay for,' meaning this candle is beyond worth it."
NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle
NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle
A heartwarming blend of masala chai and wild pumpkin makes this the quintessential fall candle.
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle
This sultry blend of ripe blackberries, soft jasmine and comforting amber is the ultimate bedroom fragrance.
LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle
LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle
While this might seem like a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a candle, hear us out: LAFCO's Labdanum Absolute is the pinnacle of luxury with an intoxicating, resinous aroma and hand-blown glass vessel that doubles as decor.
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack
If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine and vanilla bean aroma.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Lists