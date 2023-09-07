As sad as we are about summer coming to an end, there's one thing that always makes us excited for the start of fall: candle season.

Like slipping into a sweater for the first time in months or snuggling up on the couch for a scary movie, lighting a scented candle makes us forget all about our end-of-summer blues. The candle market has absolutely exploded in the last couple of years, and now there are more options than ever to choose from. To help you prepare for cozier days ahead, we've found the best fall candles for every budget — all available on Amazon.

If you're looking for something luxurious to celebrate the start of fall, LAFCO's crackling cedar Feu de Bois and Harlem Candle Co.'s sultry amber and rose Josephine are well worth the splurge. For candles that are like your favorite fall beverages in a jar, opt for NEST Pumpkin Chai and Mrs. Meyer's Apple Cider. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath and Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood are always a safe (and affordable) bet.

Below, check out the best fall candles Amazon has to offer — starting at just $6.

LAFCO New York Signature Candle, Feu de Bois Amazon LAFCO New York Signature Candle, Feu de Bois Evoking the scent of crackling firewood in the crisp autumn air, LAFCO's best-selling Feu de Bois is a must for colder seasons. $75 Shop Now

Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle Amazon Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle As comforting as your favorite Starbucks drink, Skylar's ultra-popular Vanilla Sky candle features notes of cappuccino, vanilla and caramelized cedar. $45 Shop Now

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice Amazon Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice This pumpkin spice scented candle is sure to get you in the mood for fall. This candle features top notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar, Middle notes of cinnamon leaf and Tonka bean and sase notes of vanilla, chocolate and musk. $24 $20 Shop Now

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle Amazon Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has the pumpkin spice scent you know and love. $36 Shop Now

Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle Amazon Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender. $23 $23 Shop Now

Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle Amazon Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker. $48 Shop Now

Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle Amazon Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle Transform your home into a woodland oasis with this cedarwood, tobacco, juniper and white musk candle from Boy Smells. $38 Shop Now

P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle Amazon P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle Made with 100% domestically grown soy wax, P.F. Candle Co.'s products provide a clean, comforting burn for hours — and we especially love the brand's best-selling teakwood and tobacco scent. $26 Shop Now

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Signature 20oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle Amazon Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Signature 20oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle For something a little more on the refreshing side, this Sage and Citrus pick from Yankee Candle is a classic. $31 $25 Shop Now

Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz Amazon Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz "There's nothing more relaxing than unplugging, unwinding, and going 'Off the Grid' when I light this candle!" one reviewer praised this amber and sandalwood scent. "$44 for a candle may give some folks an initial sticker shock, but this is a classic case of 'you get what you pay for,' meaning this candle is beyond worth it." $46 Shop Now

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle Amazon NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle A heartwarming blend of masala chai and wild pumpkin makes this the quintessential fall candle. $48 $43 Shop Now

Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle Amazon Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle This sultry blend of ripe blackberries, soft jasmine and comforting amber is the ultimate bedroom fragrance. $29 $24 Shop Now

LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle Amazon LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle While this might seem like a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a candle, hear us out: LAFCO's Labdanum Absolute is the pinnacle of luxury with an intoxicating, resinous aroma and hand-blown glass vessel that doubles as decor. $115 Shop Now

Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack Amazon Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine and vanilla bean aroma. $6 Shop Now

