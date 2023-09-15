With fall comes sweater weather, Halloween decorations and, of course, the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything. From the frothy, syrupy-sweet coffees to the baked good-inspired seasonal candles, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves as the weather cools down.

If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands are in on the trend, offering plenty of pumpkin spice products to help you get the full effect of autumn all season long.

On the edible side, there are plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.

Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season, or you're hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to try for fall 2023.

The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now

Pumpkin Spice Whipshots Whipshots Pumpkin Spice Whipshots Turn any PSL into a Pumpkin SPIKED Latte with the new Whipshots flavor. Cardi B's vodka-infused whipped cream launched a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice flavor that is absolutely perfect atop coffees, cold brews and pies this fall. $16 Shop Now

The Best Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products

The Best Pumpkin Spice Home Finds

RELATED CONTENT: