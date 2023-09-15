Best Lists

Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here: Celebrate with 25 Must-Try Products This Fall

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Pumpkin Spice
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:06 AM PDT, September 15, 2023

Indulge yourself in the flavor of autumn with pumpkin spice candles, coffees, lip treatments and more.

With fall comes sweater weather, Halloween decorations and, of course, the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything. From the frothy, syrupy-sweet coffees to the baked good-inspired seasonal candles, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves as the weather cools down.

If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands are in on the trend, offering plenty of pumpkin spice products to help you get the full effect of autumn all season long.

On the edible side, there are plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.

Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season, or you're hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to try for fall 2023.

The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Amazon

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Celebrate and share the flavor of fall with four bags of Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Uniquely thin and deeply delicious, these cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and pumpkin spice flavor.

$34 $23

Shop Now

Pumpkin Spice Whipshots

Pumpkin Spice Whipshots
Whipshots

Pumpkin Spice Whipshots

Turn any PSL into a Pumpkin SPIKED Latte with the new Whipshots flavor. Cardi B's vodka-infused whipped cream launched a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice flavor that is absolutely perfect atop coffees, cold brews and pies this fall.

Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Harry & David

Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Let a loved one Indulge in all types of pumpkin spice-flavored goodies with this bountiful basket. The gift basket includes yummy treats like a pumpkin Bundt cake, caramel pumpkin marshmallows, pumpkin butter, Moose Munch Pumpkin Spice Ground coffee and more.

Krusteaz Baking Mix, Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix

Krusteaz Baking Mix, Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix
Amazon

Krusteaz Baking Mix, Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix

If you're not in the mood for Pumpkin muffins, this pumpkin bread makes the perfect fall treat.

Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee
Amazon

Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Celebrate spooky season with Starbucks pumpkin spice coffee you can brew right at home.

$25 $23

Shop Now

Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker

Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon

Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker

It's time to make those pumpkin-shaped waffles you've been craving. 

KIND THINS Chocolate Pumpkin Spice with Almonds & Peanuts

KIND THINS Chocolate Pumpkin Spice with Almonds & Peanuts
Amazon

KIND THINS Chocolate Pumpkin Spice with Almonds & Peanuts

These limited-edition KIND snack bars are the perfect mix between chocolate and pumpkin spice. 

Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin

Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin
Amazon

Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin

Whip up delicious seasonal breakfasts with this gluten-free, paleo and plant-based pancake and waffle mix.

Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL

Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL
Amazon

Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL

Create PSLs right at home by adding a few pumps of this sweet and spicy syrup to your morning brew.

Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice

Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice
Amazon

Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice

The secret to pumpkin pie, lattes and so many other seasonal treats is this blend of warm fall spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

The Best Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products

Buxom Keep It Spicy Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

Buxom Keep It Spicy Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
Ulta

Buxom Keep It Spicy Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

Buxom's shiny and pumpkin pie latte-scented lip gloss provides a tingly sensation and can help give a plumped appearance to your lips. 

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette
Nordstrom

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette

Create festive eye looks with this highly pigmented pumpkin spice-themed palette, featuring 18 matte, shimmer and glitter shades in warm seasonal hues. The best part? The palette really smells like pumpkin spice.

Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream

Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream
Ulta

Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream

Throw this Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream in your bag to smell the beloved scent whenever your hands need moisture. 

Burt's Bees Fall Limited-Edition Lip Balm (4-Pack)

Burt's Bees Fall Limited-Edition Lip Balm (4-Pack)
Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees Fall Limited-Edition Lip Balm (4-Pack)

While you can scoop up a tube of Burt's Bees Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm on its own, we love this four-pack with all their limited edition flavors for fall.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Pumpkin is the star in this Peter Thomas Roth exfoliating mask. Pumpkin enzymes help shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that can calm and hydrate skin.

Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Body Scrub

Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Body Scrub
Target

Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Body Scrub

TikTok is obsessed with Tree Hut's body scrubs and now there's a scrub inspired by pumpkin spice lattes. The shea and pumpkin enzyme-infused body scrub can help smooth and soften skin — and it's less than $10. 

Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei.

Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei.
Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei.

Treat your lips to a kukui-oil-infused treatment in your favorite fall scent.

$20 $10

Shop Now

The Best Pumpkin Spice Home Finds

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser
Amazon

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser

If you're looking for a flame-free way to fragrance your space, go for this mouth-watering reed diffuser with scents of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.

$60 $57

Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Petite Cocotte

Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Petite Cocotte
Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Petite Cocotte

Serve seasonal soups, baked cheese, mini pumpkin pies and more in this adorable, oven-safe dish.

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice
Amazon

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice

This pumpkin spice scented candle is sure to get you in the mood for fall with a gourmand blend of cinnamon, tonka bean, nutmeg and vanilla. 

$24 $20

Shop Now

Home-Pourri Pumpkin Spice

Home-Pourri Pumpkin Spice
Amazon

Home-Pourri Pumpkin Spice

This Home-Pourri is the air and fabric multi-purpose odor eliminator you need for your home. 

Coco Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle

Coco Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle
Amazon

Coco Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle

Switch it up a bit by burning this unique hand-poured pumpkin-pecan-waffle-scented candle. 

$20 $19

Shop Now

Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap

Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap
Amazon

Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap

Your bathroom and kitchen deserve a festive touch, and this pumpkin harvest hand soap helps keep your skin soft with shea butter and aloe.

$18 $10

Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set

Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set

For any upcoming housewarming or dinner parties, treat your hosts with this pumpkin spice, vanilla and brown butter-scented gift set which includes hand soap, lotion and a candle. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Nespresso, Samsung, UGG and More Up to 70% Off

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Nespresso, Samsung, UGG and More Up to 70% Off

The Best Walmart Deals You Can Shop Now: Get Fall Savings on Tech, Home, Beauty and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Deals You Can Shop Now: Get Fall Savings on Tech, Home, Beauty and More

The Tory Burch Private Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Staples

Sales & Deals

The Tory Burch Private Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Staples

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors

Style

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Best Lists

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Save Up to 70% On Kate Spade's Best Handbags for Fall — Today Only

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% On Kate Spade's Best Handbags for Fall — Today Only

Take 20% off Summer and Fall Fashion at Lulu' Birthday Sale

Sales & Deals

Take 20% off Summer and Fall Fashion at Lulu' Birthday Sale

Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection

Style

Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Tags: