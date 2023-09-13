Next Friday, September 22 is the official first day of fall, which means only one thing: it's officially the start of Spooky Season. Halloween decor has already hit the shelves and some must-have picks are even on sale well before October. You can start planning your future haunted mansion thanks to Amazon's best deals on Halloween home decor right now.

From Halloween inflatables and giant spider webs to floating candles à la Hogwarts and classic pumpkin string lights, so many Halloween decorations are on sale at Amazon this week. Pretty much every Halloween decoration you're looking for can be scooped up for less on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. No matter if scream-inducing zombies or cute fall decor is more your style, we've found both indoor and outdoor decorations that can make your home stand out come All Hallows' Eve.

Ahead, get in the spooky spirit and shop the best deals on Halloween decorations available at Amazon before the trick-or-treaters arrive. Once you're Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for the whole family and celeb-inspired costumes.

The Best Deals on Halloween Decorations

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables Amazon Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables Transform your yard into a mesmerizing Halloween spectacle with an eye-catching inflatable pumpkin family and skulls tombstone. Prepare to be spellbound as the built-in LED lights illuminate the night with an eerie glow. $60 $45 Shop Now

20 Floating Candles with Wand Amazon 20 Floating Candles with Wand Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. The included 14-inch magic wand remote control adds an extra touch of fun and fantasy. $60 $40 With Coupon Shop Now

"BOO" Halloween Lights Amazon "BOO" Halloween Lights Designed to be used indoors, these LED marquee letters can be easily hung on a wall or placed on a table to create a spooky ambiance. $26 $18 Shop Now

7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables Amazon 7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables This 7-foot long inflatable is the ideal Halloween blow up yard decorations for spooky season. It comes with an extended cord, ground stakes, fastened ropes, built-in sandbags, and a plug with UL certification. $60 $40 Shop Now

Bats Wall Decor Amazon Bats Wall Decor Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house. $14 $8 Shop Now

Halloween Spider Web Lights Amazon Halloween Spider Web Lights Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky party. $20 $17 Shop Now

