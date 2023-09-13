Shop the best deals on Halloween decorations to transform every part of your haunted home.
Next Friday, September 22 is the official first day of fall, which means only one thing: it's officially the start of Spooky Season. Halloween decor has already hit the shelves and some must-have picks are even on sale well before October. You can start planning your future haunted mansion thanks to Amazon's best deals on Halloween home decor right now.
From Halloween inflatables and giant spider webs to floating candles à la Hogwarts and classic pumpkin string lights, so many Halloween decorations are on sale at Amazon this week. Pretty much every Halloween decoration you're looking for can be scooped up for less on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. No matter if scream-inducing zombies or cute fall decor is more your style, we've found both indoor and outdoor decorations that can make your home stand out come All Hallows' Eve.
Ahead, get in the spooky spirit and shop the best deals on Halloween decorations available at Amazon before the trick-or-treaters arrive. Once you're Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for the whole family and celeb-inspired costumes.
The Best Deals on Halloween Decorations
12-Foot Halloween Giant Ghost Inflatable
This giant ghost has red eyes and 7 built-in changing colored lights, creating a horror atmosphere to scare your guests and neighbors.
6 Halloween Plush Spiders Set
With realistic black hair and vivid red eyes, these spiders can be flexibly bent into any posture you like.
Halloween Spider Web Lights with Black Spider
The black spider and 4-foot purple web lighting combine to create a unique ambience in any room.
Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables
Transform your yard into a mesmerizing Halloween spectacle with an eye-catching inflatable pumpkin family and skulls tombstone. Prepare to be spellbound as the built-in LED lights illuminate the night with an eerie glow.
Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts Decorations, 3 Pack
3 scary Grim Reapers feature flowing robes, creepy skull heads, and white hair. They are great Halloween props to surprise your friends.
Scary Zombie Hands Halloween Window Cover
Create an unforgettable entry with realistic 3D bloody handprints and shadowy figures. Just spray a little water on the window or door, then just paste the cover.
20 Floating Candles with Wand
Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. The included 14-inch magic wand remote control adds an extra touch of fun and fantasy.
"BOO" Halloween Lights
Designed to be used indoors, these LED marquee letters can be easily hung on a wall or placed on a table to create a spooky ambiance.
7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables
This 7-foot long inflatable is the ideal Halloween blow up yard decorations for spooky season. It comes with an extended cord, ground stakes, fastened ropes, built-in sandbags, and a plug with UL certification.
Hourleey Skull Candle Lights
Add a sense of mystery to your house with candle-shaped Halloween decorations with LED lights.
Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders
Spider webs are one of the simplest ways to add a Halloween atmosphere to your haunted house or party. Each pack of cobwebs comes with 150 extra fake spiders to give trick-or-treaters and party guests a fright.
72” Hanging Animated Talking Witch
This light-up talking witch has a sound activation function, which creates a creepy and scary atmosphere for any Halloween events.
Bats Wall Decor
Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.
10' Inflatable Overlap Ghost Decoration with LED Lights
For outdoor or indoor use, the inflatable ghosts come with a 10-foot power cord to place the decoration wherever you like.
Halloween Spider Web Lights
Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky party.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.
RELATED CONTENT: