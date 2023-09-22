Shop light-up boo buckets, scary tote bags and custom pillow cases for spooky season.
If you haven't gotten into the spooky spirit yet, now is the time to plan for Halloween 2023. Outside of becoming an entirely different person by slipping on a Barbie costume or dressing up the entire family as a character from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the best part of Halloween is trick-or-treating. If you're headed out to get candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, we all need a fun bucket for collecting candy.
Going door to door for chocolates and candies requires a basket, bucket or pillowcase to store all your sweets. Help your little one light the path towards a sugar rush with a boo bucket that has built-in LED lights, or prepare to collect both Halloween treats and tricky spirits with a Ghostbusters candy bag. Consider celebrating old-school style with a customized pillowcase perfect for carrying commendable quantities of Snickers, Kit Kat bars and Skittles.
Remember to eat, drink and be scary this upcoming spooky season. From candy buckets to Halloween 2023 treat bags to hold every peanut butter cup, Sour Patch Kid and Tootsie Roll collected on All Hallows' Eve, here are the best options to choose from for the upcoming holiday.
The Best Halloween Buckets for 2023
Pottery Barn Kids Light-Up Pumpkin Treat Bag
LED lights are nestled within this treat bag to give the look of a glowing jack-o-lantern.
Bits & Bows Personalizable Ruffle Pumpkin Tote
Orange gingham, an adorable ruffle and a personalizable pumpkin make this tote a stellar selection.
The Wizard of Oz Basket Treat Bag
Dorothy needs this The Wizard of Oz Basket Treat Bag to go with her ruby slippers.
Pottery Barn Kids T-Rex Treat Bag
Feed the dino and store all the night's treats with this ferocious T-Rex treat bag.
Spirit Halloween Light-Up LED Marshmello Treat Bucket
Not only is this bucket based on the popular DJ Marshmello, but it also lights up providing extra safety when crossing roads.
Pottery Barn Kids Blush Tulle Crown Treat Bag
Every little princess will adore this pretty pink treat bag.
Gry & Sif Halloween Basket
This bat-shaped basket is so cute it's spooky.
Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Treat Bag
There's not a basket more perfect for kids dressing up as Winnie the Pooh.
Pottery Barn Kids Rocket Ship Puffy Treat Bag
Astronauts and aliens will be overjoyed to stash their candy in this rocket ship treat bag.
Spirit Halloween Jack Skellington Plush Treat Basket
Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will want to check out this Jack Skellington treat bag.
Pottery Barn Kids Glow-in-the-Dark Kitty Felt Treat Bag
Personalize this feline-shaped felt bag from Pottery Barn Kids for a tote worthy of using year after year.
Pottery Barn Kids Pumpkin Glow-in-the-Dark Pillowcase Treat Bag
The face of this pumpkin glows in the dark so you'll see it even when the sun goes down.
Joyin Halloween Trick or Treat Bags With LED Light (2-Pack)
Let these light-up buckets guide the way on Halloween night.
1PoshShop Ghost Personalized Halloween Treat or Trick Candy Bag
The cutest personalized candy treat bags for any ghoul or gal are available in black or white.
Pottery Barn Kids Glow-in-the-Dark Ghost Pillowcase Treat Bag
Make room for all the candy with this pillowcase-sized treat bag.
Paw Patrol Rubble Plush Bucket
The young children will love this plush bucket based on the hit show Paw Patrol.
Joyin Trick or Treat Colorful Non-Woven Tote Bag (24-Pack)
These scary cute goody bags are sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.
Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Treat Bag - Ghostbusters
Switch to this Ghostbusters-themed loot bag for an extra-sweet Halloween.
