Embrace autumnal vibes and transform your home into a cozy oasis this fall with these decorations.
The season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy knit sweaters, home-cooked meals and curling up with a good book by the fire will officially be here this month, which means now is the time to start updating your home for autumn. We're looking forward to candlelit dinner parties, Netflix binge sessions and romantic date nights accented by festive fall home decor.
We're swapping out our cooling fans, beach-themed decorations and lightweight linens in favor of everything warm and cozy. Think rustic throw blankets, sweet and spicy candles and everything pumpkin-related in earthy autumnal hues: muted orange, apple red, forest green and soothing shades of rich brown inspired by fall foliage. If you need more decor ideas, Halloween decor is always a way to get a head start on the spooky season.
Whether you're looking to bring the autumn leaves indoors with string lights, fill your home with heavenly seasonal scents or snuggle up with a new throw blanket, our list of fall décor ideas below will make you never want to leave home this autumn.
Best Fall Home Decor for 2024
Terrain Textured Mushroom Vase
Turn your home into a magical fall forest with these whimsical mushroom vases.
Juvale Natural Coco Coir Autumn Leaves Mat
Let your neighbors know you're in a festive fall mood with this charming door mat.
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Candle Jar
This fall candle has notes of pumpkin, vanilla marshmallow, coconut crema and cinnamon spiced brûlée.
Terrain Fallen Leaf Ceramic Bread Plate
Make this fall-colored leaf plate the centerpiece for your next dinner party.
Diahom 12-Piece Faux Velvet Pumpkins Decoration
These soft little pumpkins are cute without carving required.
Pottery Barn Cozy Pumpkin Pillow
For understated-yet-fashion-forward interior design pieces, consider these fuzzy and neutral-colored pumpkin pillows.
Anthropologie Mystic Icon Juice Glass
TikTok was obsessed with these Halloween juice glasses last year, making them quickly sell out. Pick from your favorite design out of seven or score them all for a cohesive set.
The Pioneer Woman Folky Bird Ceramic Fragrance Warmer
Fill your home with a wonderful scent with the help of this decorative fragrance warmer from The Pioneer Woman.
Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath for Front Door
Tiny pumpkins adorn this realistic-looking wreath for your front door, dining room table or anywhere that needs a pop of fall foliage.
Mari Glass Vases in Rust
For displaying your dried grasses or bouquets, these rust-colored vases are a stunning accent to any home.
Anproor Dried Pampas Grass Decor
Add this assortment of dried rabbit's tail grass, white and natural pampas and reed pampas to your favorite vase.
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath
More than 50,000 five-star reviewers love this classic fall fragrance with notes of spiced apples and autumn leaves.
Deny Designs Little Dean Sitting Nude in Yellow Framed Art Print
An abstract nude silhouette in an autumnal yellow hue brings visual interest to your walls.
'We Love A Soup: A Collection of Recipes by April Burke'
Not only does this cookbook feature plenty of delicious soups for when chilly weather strikes, but it also makes a gorgeous addition to coffee tables and kitchens.
Jonathan Adler Eden Rectangular Tray
Display this gorgeous tray featuring a serpent on an orange background on your coffee table, dresser or entryway console.
Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket
This weighted blanket envelopes you in a comforting hug thanks to an interior layer of tiny glass beads and a soft textured cotton exterior.
Phantoscope Quilted Velvet Braid Textured Pleated Square Decorative Throw Pillow Cushion for Couch
For cozy fall vibes, add these luxe textured throw pillows to your home.
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
This fall candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.
Luditek Lighted Fall Garland (2-Pack)
String these battery-powered maple leaf lights across your mantle, curl them around your balcony or decorate tables with faux foliage.
