The season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy knit sweaters, home-cooked meals and curling up with a good book by the fire will officially be here this month, which means now is the time to start updating your home for autumn. We're looking forward to candlelit dinner parties, Netflix binge sessions and romantic date nights accented by festive fall home decor.

We're swapping out our cooling fans, beach-themed decorations and lightweight linens in favor of everything warm and cozy. Think rustic throw blankets, sweet and spicy candles and everything pumpkin-related in earthy autumnal hues: muted orange, apple red, forest green and soothing shades of rich brown inspired by fall foliage. If you need more decor ideas, Halloween decor is always a way to get a head start on the spooky season.

Whether you're looking to bring the autumn leaves indoors with string lights, fill your home with heavenly seasonal scents or snuggle up with a new throw blanket, our list of fall décor ideas below will make you never want to leave home this autumn.

Best Fall Home Decor for 2024

Anthropologie Mystic Icon Juice Glass Anthropologie Anthropologie Mystic Icon Juice Glass TikTok was obsessed with these Halloween juice glasses last year, making them quickly sell out. Pick from your favorite design out of seven or score them all for a cohesive set. $16 per cup Shop Now

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket Brooklinen Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket This weighted blanket envelopes you in a comforting hug thanks to an interior layer of tiny glass beads and a soft textured cotton exterior. $169 $144 Shop Now

