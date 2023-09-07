With fall comes sweater weather, Halloween decorations and, of course, the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything.

From the frothy, syrupy-sweet coffees for sniffing to the baked good-inspired seasonal candles for sniffing, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves as the weather cools down.

If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy unofficial flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands are in on the trend, offering plenty of pumpkin spice-themed products to help you get the full effect of autumn all season long.

On the edible side, there are plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.

Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season or you're hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to shop for fall 2023.

The Best Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products

Buxom Keep It Spicy Full-On Plumping Lip Cream Ulta Buxom Keep It Spicy Full-On Plumping Lip Cream Buxom's shiny and pumpkin pie latte-scented lip gloss provides a tingly sensation and can help give a plumped appearance to your lips. $25 Shop Now

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette Nordstrom Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette Create festive eye looks with this highly pigmented pumpkin spice-themed palette, featuring 18 matte, shimmer and glitter shades in warm seasonal hues. The best part? The palette really smells like pumpkin spice. $54 Shop Now

Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream Ulta Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream Throw this Hempz Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Hand Cream in your bag to smell the beloved scent whenever your hands need moisture. $13 Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Amazon Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Pumpkin is the star in this Peter Thomas Roth exfoliating mask. Pumpkin enzymes help shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that can calm and hydrate skin. $60 Shop Now

Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Body Scrub Target Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Body Scrub TikTok is obsessed with Tree Hut's body scrubs and now there's a scrub inspired by pumpkin spice lattes. The shea and pumpkin enzyme-infused body scrub can help smooth and soften skin — and it's less than $10. $8 Shop Now

Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei. Amazon Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei. Treat your lips to a kukui-oil-infused treatment in your favorite fall scent. $20 $10 Shop Now

The Best Pumpkin Spice Home Finds

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser Amazon NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser If you're looking for a flame-free way to fragrance your space, go for this mouth-watering reed diffuser with scents of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon. $60 $57 Shop Now

Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Petite Cocotte Amazon Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Petite Cocotte Serve seasonal soups, baked cheese, mini pumpkin pies and more in this adorable, oven-safe dish. $34 Shop Now

Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice Amazon Sand + Fog Scented Candle - Pumpkin Spice This pumpkin spice scented candle is sure to get you in the mood for fall. This candle features top notes of nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar, Middle notes of cinnamon leaf and Tonka bean and sase notes of vanilla, chocolate and musk. $24 $20 Shop Now

Home-Pourri Pumpkin Spice Amazon Home-Pourri Pumpkin Spice This Home-Pourri is the air and fabric multi-purpose odor eliminator you need for your home. $13 Shop Now

Coco Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle Amazon Coco Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle Switch it up a bit by burning this unique hand-poured pumpkin-pecan-waffle-scented candle. $20 $19 Shop Now

Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap Amazon Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap Your bathroom and kitchen deserve a festive touch, and this pumpkin harvest hand soap helps keep your skin soft with shea butter and aloe. $18 $10 Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set For any upcoming housewarming or dinner parties, treat your hosts with this pumpkin spice, vanilla and brown butter-scented gift set which includes hand soap, lotion and a candle. $35 Shop Now

The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies Amazon Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies Celebrate and share the flavor of fall with four bags of Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Uniquely thin and deeply delicious, these cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and pumpkin spice flavor. $34 $23 Shop Now

Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Harry & David Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Let a loved one Indulge in all types of pumpkin spice-flavored goodies with this bountiful basket. The gift basket includes yummy treats like a pumpkin Bundt cake, caramel pumpkin marshmallows, pumpkin butter, Moose Munch Pumpkin Spice Ground coffee and more. $90 Shop Now

Krusteaz Baking Mix, Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix Amazon Krusteaz Baking Mix, Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix If you're not in the mood for Pumpkin muffins, this pumpkin bread makes the perfect fall treat. $22 Shop Now

Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee Amazon Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee Celebrate spooky season with Starbucks pumpkin spice coffee you can brew right at home. $25 $23 Shop Now

Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker Amazon Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker It's time to make those pumpkin-shaped waffles you've been craving. $25 Shop Now

KIND THINS Chocolate Pumpkin Spice with Almonds & Peanuts Amazon KIND THINS Chocolate Pumpkin Spice with Almonds & Peanuts These limited-edition KIND snack bars are the perfect mix between chocolate and pumpkin spice. $9 Shop Now

Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL Amazon Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL Create PSLs right at home by adding a few pumps of this sweet and spicy syrup to your morning brew. $20 Shop Now

Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice Amazon Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice The secret to pumpkin pie, lattes and so many other seasonal treats is this blend of warm fall spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. $4 Shop Now

