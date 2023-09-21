We get Taylor Swift's love of the color-changing autumn. This Saturday is the first day of fall, which means it will officially be time for comfy, oversized sweaters, apple picking, UGG boots and pumpkin spice everything. To welcome the new season, the brand behind the iconic nap dress, Hill House Home has just released a new Fall Collection with comfortable yet fashionable styles for everyone.

Shop New Hill House Home

There's nothing like a little fall fashion shopping to get us in the mood for what is arguably the best season. With fresh takes on classic plaid and an autumn-inspired palette, the new Hill House dresses, jackets and sweaters are perfect for layering in cool weather. The Hill House Home fall 2023 collection sees the return of the brand's nap dresses — though this time, they've received multicolor floral motifs and inspiration from Parisian fabrics and drawings from the Design Library’s archives.

Those familiar with Hill House Home know their garments are high-quality and extremely comfortable, and these new fall styles should be no exception. Naturally, we aren't the only ones vying after this new drop. Some of the pieces from Hill House Home's Fall Collection are already starting to sell out. Below, we've rounded up our favorite styles to shop before it's too late!

Hill House Home Fall Collection 2023

Hill House Home's fall staples keep you comfy from the time you've had your morning pumpkin spice latte until you're ready to switch into pajamas at the end of the night.

The Blake Jacket Hill House Home The Blake Jacket The ruffled collar and golden buttons create a sophisticated style for a jacket that can be worn to work or on a day outings with friends. $228 Shop Now

The Kennedy Sweater Hill House Home The Kennedy Sweater A chunky knit sweater that you can layer with all kinds of outfits is a wardrobe staple for fall. $150 Shop Now

The Hazel Dress Hill House Home The Hazel Dress On warmer days go for the "old-money aesthetic," popular on TikTok, with the help of The Hazel Dress. $178 Shop Now

The Winter Sweater Hill House Home The Winter Sweater The Winter Sweater, offered in green or black, features billowy sleeves and cuffed wrists for a stunning sweater. $150 Shop Now

Hill House Home Pre-Fall Collection

The chilly mornings and warmer afternoons of early fall can make planning outfits tough. Hill House Home's Pre-Fall Collection addresses that issue with breezy dresses that have longer hems and varying sleeve lengths.

The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home's signature Ellie Nap Dress now comes in a new dark floral print. This enchanting dress has side pockets: a must-have when it comes to the most comfortable dresses. $168 Shop Now

The Norah Nap Dress Hill House Home The Norah Nap Dress A great option for those who prefer a shorter dress, the Norah Nap Dress pairs well with dark tights as the weather gets colder. $150 Shop Now

The Cindra Dress Hill House Home The Cindra Dress We love the versatility of this dress, which can be worn on its own or partially unbuttoned over jeans or leggings. $228 Shop Now

The Lucienne Dress Hill House Home The Lucienne Dress For a dress you can wear to fall and to the winter beyond, look no further than the Lucienne Dress. $228 Shop Now

The Louisa Nap Dress Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress A scooped neck, puffed sleeves and a ruffled hem come together for the slightly dressier Louisa Nap Dress. The wrinkle-resistant fabric looks as good as it feels and is made from recycled materials. $168 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: