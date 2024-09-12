If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, is hosting a huge Friends and Family Sale. Until Monday, September 16, you can score 25% off sitewide using the code FALLFAM. The sitewide discounts at Draper James include Reese's favorite items along with new arrivals that are absolutely perfect for fall.

Shop the Draper James Sale

The Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. Just in time for fall to officially start in just a few weeks, there are plenty of dresses, handbags and shoes for the new season.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone. Ahead, shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Draper James Friends & Family Sale.

Flutter Skirt in Suede Draper James Flutter Skirt in Suede Crafted from 100% goat suede and finished with a flounce hem, this Flutter Skirt is a fall must-have. Pair it with a sweater, tights and boots for a cozy look. $228 $171 With Code FALLFAM Shop Now

Cowl Neck Sweater Draper James Cowl Neck Sweater This knit Cowl Neck Sweater can be dressed down with your favorite jeans and boots, or up with a skirt and heels. $165 $74 With Code FALLFAM Shop Now

Randall Boot Draper James Randall Boot Step into fall in style with Reese's Randall Boot, featuring stunning Kidsuede and western detailing. $185 $141 With code FALLFAM Shop Now

Bailey Tall Suede Boot Draper James Bailey Tall Suede Boot These boots were made for walking. Featuring a comfortable stacked heel and sock padding, Draper James' Bailey Tall Suede Boots are perfect for all-day wear. $278 $208 With Code FALLFAM Shop Now

Sign up to get the scoop on the best deals! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: