Draper James' Friends & Family Sale is taking 25% off tons of fall-ready styles.
If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, is hosting a huge Friends and Family Sale. Until Monday, September 16, you can score 25% off sitewide using the code FALLFAM. The sitewide discounts at Draper James include Reese's favorite items along with new arrivals that are absolutely perfect for fall.
The Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. Just in time for fall to officially start in just a few weeks, there are plenty of dresses, handbags and shoes for the new season.
Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone. Ahead, shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Draper James Friends & Family Sale.
Riley Mini Shirtdress in Chambray
Inspired by a classic silhouette, this shirtdress is cut from a soft 100% cotton chambray and finished with a removable belt so you can fine-tune the fit.
Flutter Skirt in Suede
Crafted from 100% goat suede and finished with a flounce hem, this Flutter Skirt is a fall must-have. Pair it with a sweater, tights and boots for a cozy look.
Cowl Neck Sweater
This knit Cowl Neck Sweater can be dressed down with your favorite jeans and boots, or up with a skirt and heels.
Randall Boot
Step into fall in style with Reese's Randall Boot, featuring stunning Kidsuede and western detailing.
Rosanne Shift Dress in Merlot Polka Dot
Featuring long sleeves, drop waist and a flounce hem, this adorable shift dress is the perfect choice for any fall occasion.
Field Jacket in Dark Wash Denim
A denim jacket with a unique twist — literally!
Patch Pocket Corduroy Wide Leg Pant
Corduroy pants are essential for any fall wardrobe. These Patch Pocket Corduroy Wide Leg Pants combine a trendy silhouette with a classic fabric for a comfortable fit.
Bailey Tall Suede Boot
These boots were made for walking. Featuring a comfortable stacked heel and sock padding, Draper James' Bailey Tall Suede Boots are perfect for all-day wear.
Midi Skirt in Polka Dot
Take a twirl in this polka dot maxi skirt, crafted with a smocked waist and on-seam pockets.
Utility Pant in Cotton Twill
These stretch-cotton Utility Pants feature a relaxed fit, a comfortable elastic waist, a belt and, of course, plenty of pockets.
