Draper James Friends & Family Sale: Save 25% on Reese Witherspoon’s Fall Fashion Favorites

Reese Witherspoon Draper James
Draper James
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:34 PM PDT, September 12, 2024

Draper James' Friends & Family Sale is taking 25% off tons of fall-ready styles.

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, is hosting a huge Friends and Family Sale. Until Monday, September 16, you can score 25% off sitewide using the code FALLFAM. The sitewide discounts at Draper James include Reese's favorite items along with new arrivals that are absolutely perfect for fall. 

Shop the Draper James Sale

The Draper James sale includes everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. Just in time for fall to officially start in just a few weeks, there are plenty of dresses, handbags and shoes for the new season.

Witherspoon is always spotted in Draper James dresses, whether she's hosting a dinner party, headed to work, or reading a book in the backyard. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone. Ahead, shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Draper James Friends & Family Sale.

Riley Mini Shirtdress in Chambray

Riley Mini Shirtdress in Chambray
Draper James

Riley Mini Shirtdress in Chambray

Inspired by a classic silhouette, this shirtdress is cut from a soft 100% cotton chambray and finished with a removable belt so you can fine-tune the fit. 

$168 $126

With code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Flutter Skirt in Suede

Flutter Skirt in Suede
Draper James

Flutter Skirt in Suede

Crafted from 100% goat suede and finished with a flounce hem, this Flutter Skirt is a fall must-have. Pair it with a sweater, tights and boots for a cozy look.

$228 $171

With Code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Cowl Neck Sweater

Cowl Neck Sweater
Draper James

Cowl Neck Sweater

This knit Cowl Neck Sweater can be dressed down with your favorite jeans and boots, or up with a skirt and heels.

$165 $74

With Code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Randall Boot

Randall Boot
Draper James

Randall Boot

Step into fall in style with Reese's Randall Boot, featuring stunning Kidsuede and western detailing.

$185 $141

With code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Rosanne Shift Dress in Merlot Polka Dot

Rosanne Shift Dress in Merlot Polka Dot
Draper James

Rosanne Shift Dress in Merlot Polka Dot

Featuring long sleeves, drop waist and a flounce hem, this adorable shift dress is the perfect choice for any fall occasion.

$145 $82

With Code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Field Jacket in Dark Wash Denim

Field Jacket in Dark Wash Denim
Draper James

Field Jacket in Dark Wash Denim

A denim jacket with a unique twist — literally!

$150 $113

With Code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Patch Pocket Corduroy Wide Leg Pant

Patch Pocket Corduroy Wide Leg Pant
Draper James

Patch Pocket Corduroy Wide Leg Pant

Corduroy pants are essential for any fall wardrobe. These Patch Pocket Corduroy Wide Leg Pants combine a trendy silhouette with a classic fabric for a comfortable fit.

$60 $45

With Code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Bailey Tall Suede Boot

Bailey Tall Suede Boot
Draper James

Bailey Tall Suede Boot

These boots were made for walking. Featuring a comfortable stacked heel and sock padding, Draper James' Bailey Tall Suede Boots are perfect for all-day wear.

$278 $208

With Code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Midi Skirt in Polka Dot

Midi Skirt in Polka Dot
Draper James

Midi Skirt in Polka Dot

Take a twirl in this polka dot maxi skirt, crafted with a smocked waist and on-seam pockets.

$118 $89

With Code FALLFAM

Shop Now

Utility Pant in Cotton Twill

Utility Pant in Cotton Twill
Draper James

Utility Pant in Cotton Twill

These stretch-cotton Utility Pants feature a relaxed fit, a comfortable elastic waist, a belt and, of course, plenty of pockets.

$108 $59

With code FALLFAM

Shop Now

