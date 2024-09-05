No matter if you're looking to save or splurge, we've found the best sweaters for women to shop in 2024 and beyond.
While fall is officially a few weeks off, it's already getting a little chill in the evening air. While we plan on enjoying every moment of summer, having a cozy new sweater to slip into gives us something to look forward to when the leaves change colors — besides pumpkin spice lattes.
The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Whether you prefer a cardigan or crew, cashmere or cotton, there are many cozy knits to stock up on while this year's selection is new.
Since the early fall weather tends to be quite mild, the best sweaters for the transitional temperatures are lightweight and easy to layer with breathable natural fabrics. Amazon Essentials has a great selection of 100% cotton sweaters in a wide range of styles and sizes. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers pullover cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. And if you need a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Intimissimi's wool and silk turtleneck is right on trend for fall.
From beloved mainstay brands like L.L. Bean and Banana Republic to on-trend Reformation and Quince, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 14 favorite sweaters for women as the weather transitions to fall.
LILLUSORY Womens Oversized Cardigan Sweater with Pockets
A cardigan is the perfect sweater for that in-between weather.
Banana Republic Cece Sculpted Cropped Polo
Cropped polos are this season's It-girl sweater. We love this one made from silky Ecovero.
Gap CashSoft Cropped Cardigan
Soft like cashmere but made from a cotton blend, this cardigan is the ultimate between-season piece.
Abercrombie & Fitch Madeline Crew Sweater Tee
A short-sleeved sweater is an excellent transitional piece.
Anthropologie Pilcro Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Sweater
Now trending: off-the-shoulder everything.
Reformation Sutton Regenerative Merino Open Knit Sweater
Turn up the heat with this sultry wool sweater.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Embrace your inner Gilmore Girl this fall with a classic cable knit sweater in breathable 100% cotton — available in a range of colors and sizes XS-6X.
Madewell The Signature Open-Knit Cardigan
This cropped cardigan, also available in black, is a sustainable choice for the planet. It goes with just about everything.
Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Tubular Top in Wool and Silk
Made of an ever-so-slightly-sheer wool and silk blend, this turtleneck is equal parts sophisticated and sexy.
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Soft Touch Cardigan Sweater
While it's technically a men's sweater, we think the relaxed silhouette of this cotton-blend cardigan makes it an essential part of any fall wardrobe.
L.L. Bean Women's All-Day Waffle Sweater, Turtleneck
Channel one of Meg Ryan's iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally with this red cotton-blend turtleneck.
Reformation Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
This beautiful V-neck sweater comes in three shades and is made of 95% recycled cashmere, the ultimate eco-conscious standard.
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Ultra-lightweight and soft merino wool will keep you cozy without adding extra bulk.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in a wide range of stunning colors.
RELATED CONTENT: