While fall is officially a few weeks off, it's already getting a little chill in the evening air. While we plan on enjoying every moment of summer, having a cozy new sweater to slip into gives us something to look forward to when the leaves change colors — besides pumpkin spice lattes.

The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. Whether you prefer a cardigan or crew, cashmere or cotton, there are many cozy knits to stock up on while this year's selection is new.

Since the early fall weather tends to be quite mild, the best sweaters for the transitional temperatures are lightweight and easy to layer with breathable natural fabrics. Amazon Essentials has a great selection of 100% cotton sweaters in a wide range of styles and sizes. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers pullover cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. And if you need a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Intimissimi's wool and silk turtleneck is right on trend for fall.

From beloved mainstay brands like L.L. Bean and Banana Republic to on-trend Reformation and Quince, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 14 favorite sweaters for women as the weather transitions to fall.

