If you've been considering a jewelry purchase but were waiting for a great deal, here's your sign: The Blue Nile 25th Anniversary Sale is happening now with incredible prices, but don't delay because it's ending in a few days.

The biggest annual event is unrivaled for discounts on the retailer's coveted fine jewelry, including diamonds, pearls, and, of course, engagement and wedding rings. The sale has been extended through September 14, and you can shop up to 40% off jewelry, 25% off engagement settings and 30% off lab-grown diamonds. It's a great time to get dazzling jewelry at a fraction of its regular price.

Shop the Blue Nile Anniversary Sale

Whether you are thinking of popping the big question, looking for a special birthday or anniversary gift, or shopping for yourself (you deserve it!), Blue Nile has something for every fine jewelry lover. Blue Nile offers ethically sourced diamonds in every shape and style imaginable, so you can find the perfect engagement ring or build your own custom design. Diamond necklaces, earrings, gold, birthstone gems and sterling silver, from demure to glamorous, are included in the sale.

The selection is massive, so we've picked out a few of the lovely pieces you won't want to miss. Scroll on to shop now, but don't hesitate; the sale will end before you know it, and it's sad to wait until next year to get deals this good.

SIGN UP FOR MORE FASHION UPDATES FROM ET! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: