Blue Nile’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Ending Soon: Shop Engagement Rings, Diamonds, Gold Jewelry and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Blue Nile 25th Anniversary Sale
Blue Nile
By Erica Radol
Updated: 12:03 PM PDT, September 10, 2024

The 25th Anniversary sale has incredible discounts on all of the brand's best diamonds, engagement rings, gold and more.

If you've been considering a jewelry purchase but were waiting for a great deal, here's your sign: The Blue Nile 25th Anniversary Sale is happening now with incredible prices, but don't delay because it's ending in a few days.

The biggest annual event is unrivaled for discounts on the retailer's coveted fine jewelry, including diamonds, pearls, and, of course, engagement and wedding rings. The sale has been extended through September 14, and you can shop up to 40% off jewelry, 25% off engagement settings and 30% off lab-grown diamonds. It's a great time to get dazzling jewelry at a fraction of its regular price.

Shop the Blue Nile Anniversary Sale

Whether you are thinking of popping the big question, looking for a special birthday or anniversary gift, or shopping for yourself (you deserve it!), Blue Nile has something for every fine jewelry lover. Blue Nile offers ethically sourced diamonds in every shape and style imaginable, so you can find the perfect engagement ring or build your own custom design. Diamond necklaces, earrings, gold, birthstone gems and sterling silver, from demure to glamorous, are included in the sale.

The selection is massive, so we've picked out a few of the lovely pieces you won't want to miss. Scroll on to shop now, but don't hesitate; the sale will end before you know it, and it's sad to wait until next year to get deals this good. 

Trio Oval Blue Topaz Bracelet in Sterling Silver

Trio Oval Blue Topaz Bracelet in Sterling Silver
Blue Nile

Trio Oval Blue Topaz Bracelet in Sterling Silver

Whether shopping for a birthstone present or love the look of lots of gems, this bracelet has 90 oval blue topaz to adorn your wrist and also comes in amethyst, garnet or multi-stones.

$740 $481

Shop Now

Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14k White Gold (1/3 ct. tw.)

Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14k White Gold (1/3 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile

Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14k White Gold (1/3 ct. tw.)

Available in white or yellow gold, a single solitaire diamond necklace is timeless.

$740 $666

Shop Now

Classic Wedding Ring in Platinum (2mm)

Classic Wedding Ring in Platinum (2mm)
Blue Nile

Classic Wedding Ring in Platinum (2mm)

If you're looking for a perfect everyday wedding band in sparkling platinum, which is more durable and less likely to tarnish than gold, this is a great price.

$440 $264

Shop Now

Diamond Line Drop Earrings in 14k White Gold (1 1/4 ct. tw.)

Diamond Line Drop Earrings in 14k White Gold (1 1/4 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile

Diamond Line Drop Earrings in 14k White Gold (1 1/4 ct. tw.)

Cascading diamonds light up a smile in these nearly two-inch-long elegant earrings. 

$2,700 $1,755

Shop Now

Petite Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (1/10 ct. tw.)

Petite Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (1/10 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile

Petite Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (1/10 ct. tw.)

You can pick an engagement ring setting and customize the diamond shape and size for a personalized experience. 

$900 $675

Shop Now

Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold

Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold
Blue Nile

Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold

Available in 14k and 18k, in any color of gold and platinum, this refined setting lets the diamond shine. 

$530 $397

Shop Now

French Pavé Diamond Eternity Ring in 14k Yellow Gold (1 1/2 ct. tw.)

French Pavé Diamond Eternity Ring in 14k Yellow Gold (1 1/2 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile

French Pavé Diamond Eternity Ring in 14k Yellow Gold (1 1/2 ct. tw.)

For an anniversary or wedding, this diamond-studded ring catches light from every angle. 

$3,780 $2,268

Shop Now

Vintage-Inspired Freshwater Cultured Pearl and White Topaz Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver

Vintage-Inspired Freshwater Cultured Pearl and White Topaz Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Blue Nile

Vintage-Inspired Freshwater Cultured Pearl and White Topaz Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver

Shop long-lasting fine jewelry at the cost of costume jewelry in this stunning pair of earrings that will elevate any outfit.

$260 $169

Shop Now

7.5" Silky Knot Bracelet in Sterling Silver

7.5" Silky Knot Bracelet in Sterling Silver
Blue Nile

7.5" Silky Knot Bracelet in Sterling Silver

This knotted bracelet makes a lovely wedding party gift — or for anyone who will appreciate the unique wheat chain and multi-strand design. 

$110 $71

Shop Now

Diamond Link Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold

Diamond Link Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold
Blue Nile

Diamond Link Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold

The industrial link design of this ring is edgy elegance. It's offered in white, yellow and rose gold. 

$470 $305

Shop Now

Three-Stone Drop Diamond Pendant in 18k White Gold (1 ct. tw.)

Three-Stone Drop Diamond Pendant in 18k White Gold (1 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile

Three-Stone Drop Diamond Pendant in 18k White Gold (1 ct. tw.)

Symbolizing your past, present and future, this three-diamond necklace is made of 18K gold. 

$6,490 $4,218

Shop Now

Diamond Front-Back Pear Shape Hoop Earrings in 18k White Gold (5 3/8 ct. tw.)

Diamond Front-Back Pear Shape Hoop Earrings in 18k White Gold (5 3/8 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile

Diamond Front-Back Pear Shape Hoop Earrings in 18k White Gold (5 3/8 ct. tw.)

Grace ears with over five carats of crusted diamonds in these stunning statement earrings. 

$21,630 $14,060

Shop Now

Men's Classic Wedding Ring in Platinum (4mm)

Men's Classic Wedding Ring in Platinum (4mm)
Blue Nile

Men's Classic Wedding Ring in Platinum (4mm)

Stunning men's jewelry, including wedding rings, are on sale. This one is in platinum or gold. 

$760 $532

Shop Now

18" Medium Paperclip Necklace in 14k Italian Yellow Gold (4 mm)

18" Medium Paperclip Necklace in 14k Italian Yellow Gold (4 mm)
Blue Nile

18" Medium Paperclip Necklace in 14k Italian Yellow Gold (4 mm)

On-trend outfit-making jewelry, like this paperclip necklace in the gold color of your choice, is included in the sale. 

$1,570 $1,020

Shop Now

Medium Shimmer Cut Hoop Earrings in Platinum

Medium Shimmer Cut Hoop Earrings in Platinum
Blue Nile

Medium Shimmer Cut Hoop Earrings in Platinum

Medium-sized hoops are a jewelry wardrobe staple, elevating everyday and dressier looks. This sparkling pair in platinum is timeless.

$1,150 $690

Shop Now

Oval Morganite Statement Ring in 14k Rose Gold

Oval Morganite Statement Ring in 14k Rose Gold
Blue Nile

Oval Morganite Statement Ring in 14k Rose Gold

Three rows of diamonds lend endless sparkle to this unusual and stunning 14k rose gold engagement ring. 

$4,320 $3,240

Shop Now

The Gallery Collection Diamond Halo Pavé Pendant Setting in Platinum

The Gallery Collection Diamond Halo Pavé Pendant Setting in Platinum
Blue Nile

The Gallery Collection Diamond Halo Pavé Pendant Setting in Platinum

Hello beautiful, this pavé encrusted solo diamond is set in platinum and adds a sparkle to every outfit. If you'd like to make it a set, there are matching earrings in drop or stud designs. 

$1,580 $1,106

Shop Now

7.5" Sweetheart Locket Bracelet in Sterling Silver

7.5" Sweetheart Locket Bracelet in Sterling Silver
Blue Nile

7.5" Sweetheart Locket Bracelet in Sterling Silver

This sweet bracelet has a locket that holds two photos and is a wonderful present.

$260 $156

Shop Now

