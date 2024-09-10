The 25th Anniversary sale has incredible discounts on all of the brand's best diamonds, engagement rings, gold and more.
If you've been considering a jewelry purchase but were waiting for a great deal, here's your sign: The Blue Nile 25th Anniversary Sale is happening now with incredible prices, but don't delay because it's ending in a few days.
The biggest annual event is unrivaled for discounts on the retailer's coveted fine jewelry, including diamonds, pearls, and, of course, engagement and wedding rings. The sale has been extended through September 14, and you can shop up to 40% off jewelry, 25% off engagement settings and 30% off lab-grown diamonds. It's a great time to get dazzling jewelry at a fraction of its regular price.
Shop the Blue Nile Anniversary Sale
Whether you are thinking of popping the big question, looking for a special birthday or anniversary gift, or shopping for yourself (you deserve it!), Blue Nile has something for every fine jewelry lover. Blue Nile offers ethically sourced diamonds in every shape and style imaginable, so you can find the perfect engagement ring or build your own custom design. Diamond necklaces, earrings, gold, birthstone gems and sterling silver, from demure to glamorous, are included in the sale.
The selection is massive, so we've picked out a few of the lovely pieces you won't want to miss. Scroll on to shop now, but don't hesitate; the sale will end before you know it, and it's sad to wait until next year to get deals this good.
Trio Oval Blue Topaz Bracelet in Sterling Silver
Whether shopping for a birthstone present or love the look of lots of gems, this bracelet has 90 oval blue topaz to adorn your wrist and also comes in amethyst, garnet or multi-stones.
Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14k White Gold (1/3 ct. tw.)
Available in white or yellow gold, a single solitaire diamond necklace is timeless.
Classic Wedding Ring in Platinum (2mm)
If you're looking for a perfect everyday wedding band in sparkling platinum, which is more durable and less likely to tarnish than gold, this is a great price.
Diamond Line Drop Earrings in 14k White Gold (1 1/4 ct. tw.)
Cascading diamonds light up a smile in these nearly two-inch-long elegant earrings.
Petite Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (1/10 ct. tw.)
You can pick an engagement ring setting and customize the diamond shape and size for a personalized experience.
Petite Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold
Available in 14k and 18k, in any color of gold and platinum, this refined setting lets the diamond shine.
French Pavé Diamond Eternity Ring in 14k Yellow Gold (1 1/2 ct. tw.)
For an anniversary or wedding, this diamond-studded ring catches light from every angle.
Vintage-Inspired Freshwater Cultured Pearl and White Topaz Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Shop long-lasting fine jewelry at the cost of costume jewelry in this stunning pair of earrings that will elevate any outfit.
7.5" Silky Knot Bracelet in Sterling Silver
This knotted bracelet makes a lovely wedding party gift — or for anyone who will appreciate the unique wheat chain and multi-strand design.
Diamond Link Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold
The industrial link design of this ring is edgy elegance. It's offered in white, yellow and rose gold.
Three-Stone Drop Diamond Pendant in 18k White Gold (1 ct. tw.)
Symbolizing your past, present and future, this three-diamond necklace is made of 18K gold.
Diamond Front-Back Pear Shape Hoop Earrings in 18k White Gold (5 3/8 ct. tw.)
Grace ears with over five carats of crusted diamonds in these stunning statement earrings.
Men's Classic Wedding Ring in Platinum (4mm)
Stunning men's jewelry, including wedding rings, are on sale. This one is in platinum or gold.
18" Medium Paperclip Necklace in 14k Italian Yellow Gold (4 mm)
On-trend outfit-making jewelry, like this paperclip necklace in the gold color of your choice, is included in the sale.
Medium Shimmer Cut Hoop Earrings in Platinum
Medium-sized hoops are a jewelry wardrobe staple, elevating everyday and dressier looks. This sparkling pair in platinum is timeless.
Oval Morganite Statement Ring in 14k Rose Gold
Three rows of diamonds lend endless sparkle to this unusual and stunning 14k rose gold engagement ring.
The Gallery Collection Diamond Halo Pavé Pendant Setting in Platinum
Hello beautiful, this pavé encrusted solo diamond is set in platinum and adds a sparkle to every outfit. If you'd like to make it a set, there are matching earrings in drop or stud designs.
7.5" Sweetheart Locket Bracelet in Sterling Silver
This sweet bracelet has a locket that holds two photos and is a wonderful present.
RELATED CONTENT:
Music