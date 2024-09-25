If there's one shade range that makeup artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is known for, it's universally flattering pinky browns. When developing her eponymous Bobbi Brown brand in 1991 (which she's no longer affiliated with), she created wearable variations of pinky nudes "because she was sick of red lipstick." While a lot has changed since then, including Bobbi Brown launching Jones Road Beauty in 2020 — a few things remain faithful to her original vision: easy-to-use, all-ages-friendly makeup that makes you look subtly gorgeous.

The apogee of this is the Miracle Balm, a multi-use, first-of-its-kind skincare and makeup hybrid that gives life to your face. But the latest release dropping today, Pinky Bronze, is actually already a fan favorite. It's been a limited edition twice previously (once as Batch 18, a lip shade), and devotees have not stopped clamoring about their love of it. Always one to take feedback, Brown debuts the shade as a full-sized Miracle Balm, just in time for autumn.

Brown shared, "I've never been so inspired by a single shade as I was when I created Pinky Bronze."

"When developing new shades, I try to focus on mastering one thing at a time, such as the perfect blush or bronzer," Brown said. "It's rare to find a shade like Pinky Bronze that naturally checks off so many boxes — it can be used as a moisturizing bronzer, blush, highlight, and all-over tint." Brown added, "I get why our customers are so obsessed with the shade — I am too."

We scored Pinky Bronze early and can confirm the love is real. For the editor's notes, I compared the new shade to my favorite, Dusty Rose, and it's as if that hue and a bronze shade had a balm baby. Typically, I use Miracle Balm on my cheeks and Cupid's bow for a glowy natural look, but I keep slathering Pinky Bronze on my lips, too. I also apply it to my neck and forehead (where I use bronzer) for all-over radiance. It's a perfect year-round shade to take on travel, look put together on Zooms, or enhance both minimal and maximal makeup looks. Miracle Balm is made with jojoba oil, which hydrates and protects my skin, so I especially appreciate it in cooler months.

Pinky Bronze is the thirteenth permanent addition to the Miracle Balm range. Shop now because the last time it was released, it sold out in days. It's also a lovely gift for anyone.

