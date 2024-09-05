Beauty brands are dropping Advent calendars now, and it's worth shopping early because they sell out quickly.
Though the holiday season is still quite a way off, one coveted limited-edition gift to shop now are beauty Advent calendars because they sell out so fast (and once they're gone, they're gone for the year.)
These one-and-done gifts are a life-saver for anyone you're unsure what to shop for. Nowadays, just about every beauty brand has a gift-worthy Advent calendar featuring a collection of bestselling makeup, skin care, fragrance or hair care goodies that you get to open every morning. Delight a beauty lover with a variety of gifts all together in one adorable package.
Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though, in some ways, they might be even sweeter. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.
From La Mer to L'Occitane to Jo Malone, beauty Advent calendars are not only a great gift idea but also a great deal. Ahead, shop the brand new beauty Advent calendars for 2024 for gifting — or even keeping for yourself.
Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2024
L'Occitane 24 Days Of Beauty Premium Holiday Advent Calendar
L'Occitane's Advent calendar is chock full of luxe product minis to scrub and soften every bit.
Jo Malone Limited-Edition Advent Calendar
Make any Jo Malone fan exceptionally happy this holiday season, including yourself, with 25 scented surprises from candles to body lotions to fragrances.
La Mer The World of La Mer 12-Day Advent Calendar
Shop the most indulgent gifts for any La Mer lover on your list. This skin care Advent Calendar has a dozen of the brand's best-loved products, from lips to body creams.
Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
Sabon 24-Day Advent Calendar
Arguably the prettiest packaging of all the Advents, Sabon is known for its Dead Sea salt scrubs and lovely body washes.
The Body Shop 24-Piece Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar
British Rose, strawberry and pink grapefruit are just some of the scents included in this expansive 24-piece Advent full of bath and body treats.
Benefit The Gorgeous Grocer Kit Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar
This adorable grocery crate is stocked with full-size and minis of Benefit's bestselling makeup, including the Hoola matte bronzer and Benetint rose-tinted lip and cheek stain.
Wet n Wild The Wild List Advent Calendar - 12 Piece Holiday Gift Sets
With 12 makeup products from pharmacy mainstay Wet n Wild, many reviews say this gift is well-received, especially for younger makeup lovers.
Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love 12-Door Beauty Advent Calendar 2024
Charlotte Tilbury is one of our favorite brands, always bringing the most spectacular holiday sets.
Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 - Curated with Love
Full of skin care favorites, including Augustinus Bader and La Mer, makeup, perfume and more, this gift will surely be a big hit with the recipient.
Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
Join the waitlist now to be the first to know when the annual Advent is available. It's sure to be stuffed full of luxe bestselling skin care, makeup and perfume.
