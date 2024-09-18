Discounts on Tata Harper don't come around too often, so if there's one beauty sale you don't want to miss this week, it's Nordstrom's. Now through Saturday, September 21, Nordstrom is having a massive Beauty Week Sale where shoppers can get 20% off every best-selling Tata Harper product.

The Tata Harper deals at Nordstrom include skincare favorites loved by Kate Hudson, Emma Watson, Courteney Cox and Anne Hathaway. From the Gigi Hadid-approved Nourishing Oil Cleanser to Emma Roberts' go-to Regenerating Cleanser, now's the time to shop Tata Harper's beauty essentials.

Shop 20% Off Tata Harper

There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and aging skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's signature ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use Tata Harper.

No matter your skin type, the Tata Harper deals have you covered with face washes, moisturizers, eye creams, and even body balm. Below, shop the best skincare deals from Nordstrom's Beauty Week Sale before it's too late.

Best Tata Harper Skincare Deals at Nordstrom

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser Tata Harper Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes. $88 $70 Shop Now

Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream Tata Harper Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream The makeup artist-loved Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Crème uses ingredients like buckwheat wax and Spanish lavender to help buff out fine lines and wrinkles — giving you a youthful look. $130 $104 Shop Now

