Tata Harper Skincare Is 20% Off During Nordstrom's Beauty Sale — Save on Cleansers, Eye Cream and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tata Harper Sale
Tata Harper
By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 11:23 AM PDT, September 18, 2024

Save 20% on celebrity-loved skincare brand Tata Harper at the Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale.

Discounts on Tata Harper don't come around too often, so if there's one beauty sale you don't want to miss this week, it's Nordstrom's. Now through Saturday, September 21, Nordstrom is having a massive Beauty Week Sale where shoppers can get 20% off every best-selling Tata Harper product.

The Tata Harper deals at Nordstrom include skincare favorites loved by Kate HudsonEmma Watson, Courteney Cox and Anne Hathaway. From the Gigi Hadid-approved Nourishing Oil Cleanser to Emma Roberts' go-to Regenerating Cleanser, now's the time to shop Tata Harper's beauty essentials.

Shop 20% Off Tata Harper

There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and aging skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's signature ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use Tata Harper.

No matter your skin type, the Tata Harper deals have you covered with face washes, moisturizers, eye creams, and even body balm. Below, shop the best skincare deals from Nordstrom's Beauty Week Sale before it's too late.

Best Tata Harper Skincare Deals at Nordstrom

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser
Tata Harper

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser

Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes.

$88 $70

Shop Now

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
Tata Harper

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

One of Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts and Kate Hudson's favorites, the exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin. 

$88 $70

Shop Now

Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream

Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream
Tata Harper

Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream

The makeup artist-loved Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Crème uses ingredients like buckwheat wax and Spanish lavender to help buff out fine lines and wrinkles — giving you a youthful look. 

$130 $104

Shop Now

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer
Tata Harper

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer

Hydrate more with Tata Harper's lightweight, silicone-free formulation that is said to prime and smooth the appearance of the skin.

$68 $54

Shop Now

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer
Tata Harper

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer

This moisturizer creates a soft-focus luminescence using genuine diamond dust.

$140 $112

Shop Now

