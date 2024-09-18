Save 20% on celebrity-loved skincare brand Tata Harper at the Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale.
Discounts on Tata Harper don't come around too often, so if there's one beauty sale you don't want to miss this week, it's Nordstrom's. Now through Saturday, September 21, Nordstrom is having a massive Beauty Week Sale where shoppers can get 20% off every best-selling Tata Harper product.
The Tata Harper deals at Nordstrom include skincare favorites loved by Kate Hudson, Emma Watson, Courteney Cox and Anne Hathaway. From the Gigi Hadid-approved Nourishing Oil Cleanser to Emma Roberts' go-to Regenerating Cleanser, now's the time to shop Tata Harper's beauty essentials.
There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and aging skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's signature ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use Tata Harper.
No matter your skin type, the Tata Harper deals have you covered with face washes, moisturizers, eye creams, and even body balm. Below, shop the best skincare deals from Nordstrom's Beauty Week Sale before it's too late.
Best Tata Harper Skincare Deals at Nordstrom
Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser
Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes.
Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
One of Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts and Kate Hudson's favorites, the exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin.
Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream
The makeup artist-loved Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Crème uses ingredients like buckwheat wax and Spanish lavender to help buff out fine lines and wrinkles — giving you a youthful look.
Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer
Hydrate more with Tata Harper's lightweight, silicone-free formulation that is said to prime and smooth the appearance of the skin.
Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer
This moisturizer creates a soft-focus luminescence using genuine diamond dust.
