Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale on Neutrogena Skincare Must-Haves: Save Up to 68% on Fall Favorites

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:45 PM PDT, September 9, 2024

Refresh your routine this fall with Amazon's best deals on Neutrogena skincare products.

Nailing the perfect skincare routine complete with the right products for your skin type and concerns is certainly no easy feat. With so many products to not only choose from, but then also keep up with, it can be overwhelming to achieve fresh-faced skin every night and day. If you are transitioning your regimen from summer to fall, we have good news — Neutrogena’s affordable yet effective products are majorly on sale at Amazon right now.

For a limited time, Amazon is rolling out end-of-season savings on Neutrogena skincare essentials. The brand's reliable products are as much as 68% off, including celeb-favorite cleansers, acne wash, eye creams, sunscreens and anti-aging moisturizers. 

Since its inception in 1930, Neutrogena has been a skincare powerhouse that addresses a variety of skin concerns. If the summer heat has left your skin feeling dehydrated or irritated, Jennifer Garner has been a longtime ambassador for the brand and her go-to Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is on sale for just $13. The lightweight yet fast-acting moisturizer is made with hyaluronic acid, which binds water to the skin’s surface to give you smoother, hydrated and more supple skin.

Save big on Neutrogena skincare favorites that can help cleanse, firm, nourish and brighten your skin this fall.

Best Neutrogena Skincare Deals on Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer

This lightweight gel moisturizer aims to boost hydration and quench dry skin without clogging the pores. 

$22 $13

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Pressed Serum

Formulated with purified hyaluronic acid and supercharged antioxidants, this unique concentrated and multi-restorative facial serum melts into your skin to deeply hydrate and restore your skin’s moisture barrier overnight.

$27 $18

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Gel Cleanser

This hydrating gel formula contains hyaluronic acid and leaves skin feeling refreshingly clean and supple. Wash away dirt, oil and bacteria and lift away makeup without stripping your skin.

$15 $9

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Moisturizer with SPF 30

This moisturizer promises to smooth wrinkles and diminish the look of age spots. 

$29 $16

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream

If you have thirsty skin Neutrogena’s cace moisturizer is that tall drink of water you’ve been looking for with the bonus effect of smoothing lines and wrinkles. It contains Vitamin C to erase dark spots and the Hexinol technology helps restore firmness and softens lines caused by stress.

$31 $21

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gentle Exfoliating Daily Facial Cleanser

Save nearly 30% on a value pack of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Exfoliating Cleanser to gently cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate for soft, smooth skin.

$36 $30

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream

Save big on this moisturizing eye cream with hyaluronic acid, specially designed to smooth skin around the delicate eye area. 

$27 $8

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen

This hydrating moisturizer is clinically proven to provide all-day moisture for soft, smooth skin while offering broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with SPF 50. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is invisible on all skin tones.

$27 $16

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum with Vitamin E & SPF 60

Keep your skin hydrated while protecting it from the sun's rays with Neutrogena's SPF 60 moisturizing serum.

$21 $12

Neutrogena Oil-Free Pink Grapefruit Acne Wash

Neutrogena's liquid oil-free acne facial cleanser contains maximum strength salicylic acid to treat acne and prevent future breakouts.

$15 $9

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming and Hydrating Face Wash for Sensitive Skin

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming Facial Cleanser is dermatologist developed for daily cleansing of sensitive skin. The non-stripping formula thoroughly washes away dirt, oil and bacteria and removes makeup without over-drying skin.

$16 $11

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash

Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.

$42 $28

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: