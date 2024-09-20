Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet — until you remember all the end-of-season sales to make the official start of fall that much more exciting. With the first day of fall officially arriving on Sunday, the next big shopping event is Amazon's October Prime Day sale. The massive fall sale at Amazon is a precursor to Black Friday offering early holiday deals on Apple devices, fall fashion staples, 4K TVs and more.

You don’t have to wait until October 8 to score amazing deals though. There is an abundance of epic Amazon deals on big-name brands worth shopping right now. Unlike Prime Big Deal Days, which is happening in just a few weeks, the retailer’s best deals are open to all shoppers right now — Prime member or not.

Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals

Every season, your home and wardrobe deserve some TLC, which is why we've sorted through the thousands of Amazon deals to bring you all the best deals on must-haves. No matter what's on your shopping list, the deals we're seeing at Amazon include category-wide discounts on top brands like Keurig, Adidas, iRobot, Gucci and more. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long, so be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear.

Ahead, check out all the best Amazon deals worth shopping this weekend.

10 Best Overall Amazon Deals to Shop Today

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Amazon Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Solo's smokeless fire pits are a game changer for outdoor gatherings, especially with kids. They come with a carrying case, so you can bring them camping and they are easy to clean up.

$345 $288 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision. $100 $60 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Give every room of your home the fall refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to Nectar mattresses and Dyson fans and air purifiers, save on home upgrades below.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free. $899 $649 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that can help cut down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air. $470 $388 Shop Now

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. $600 $375 Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, iPads and more.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge. $549 $429 Shop Now

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $900 With Coupon Shop Now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV. $50 $45 Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy Amazon Hogwarts Legacy The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area. $60 $37 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

The first official day of fall is September 22, so now is the time to prepare for the new season with a wardrobe revamp. Check out the best Amazon deals on sneakers, designer handbags, and more fall fashion essentials.

Coach Soft Tabby Amazon Coach Soft Tabby We love the relaxed feel of this Tabby that is finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch. $450 $361 Shop Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products this season while they're on sale.

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream CeraVe's ultra-gentle cream can help give your eyes a brightened effect as well as reduce dark circles and puffiness. Plus, it absorbs quickly and works to soothe skin. $20 $14 Shop Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, aloe vera and jojoba oil this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that firm and brighten your skin day and night. $49 $36 With Coupon Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $197 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping.

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

