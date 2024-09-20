Shop and save big on the best deals at Amazon right now, including top-rated sneakers, cookware, and tech gadgets.
Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet — until you remember all the end-of-season sales to make the official start of fall that much more exciting. With the first day of fall officially arriving on Sunday, the next big shopping event is Amazon's October Prime Day sale. The massive fall sale at Amazon is a precursor to Black Friday offering early holiday deals on Apple devices, fall fashion staples, 4K TVs and more.
You don’t have to wait until October 8 to score amazing deals though. There is an abundance of epic Amazon deals on big-name brands worth shopping right now. Unlike Prime Big Deal Days, which is happening in just a few weeks, the retailer’s best deals are open to all shoppers right now — Prime member or not.
Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals
Every season, your home and wardrobe deserve some TLC, which is why we've sorted through the thousands of Amazon deals to bring you all the best deals on must-haves. No matter what's on your shopping list, the deals we're seeing at Amazon include category-wide discounts on top brands like Keurig, Adidas, iRobot, Gucci and more. Like all Amazon deals, these flash sales won't last long, so be sure to score the biggest discounts before they disappear.
Ahead, check out all the best Amazon deals worth shopping this weekend.
10 Best Overall Amazon Deals to Shop Today
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo's smokeless fire pits are a game changer for outdoor gatherings, especially with kids. They come with a carrying case, so you can bring them camping and they are easy to clean up.
Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian with AppleCare+
Beats and Kim Kardashian teamed up for new Beats Studio Pro colors. With this Amazon deal, you can save over $100 on the noise-cancelling headphones and get two years of AppleCare+ that covers unlimited repairs for accidental damage.
DREAM PAIRS Women's Fuzzy Cozy Slippers
The perfect slippers to keep you warm for the colder temperatures ahead.
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.
Ring Video Doorbell
With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This carry-on features a safe lock to help make sure that all of your belongings arrive safely at your destination.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, but it also allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and is 40% off right now.
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Give every room of your home the fall refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to Nectar mattresses and Dyson fans and air purifiers, save on home upgrades below.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that can help cut down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.
Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 6.75 Qt
Get 35% off this versatile tool for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying from stove to oven to table.
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Driver Kit
This combo kit comes with Dewalt's cordless tools including a drill and impact driver. Both have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, iPads and more.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge.
Beats Fit Pro
Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now with this Black Friday-level deal.
Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Save 20% on Samsung's cult-favorite Frame TV. No matter where you sit, the Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display.
65" LG C4 OLED TV
Save up to $1,100 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
This sleek smartwatch packs fitness tracking, sleep coaching, wellness insights and phone-centric features into one attractive package. It's a no-brainer for Android phone owners.
Hogwarts Legacy
The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
The first official day of fall is September 22, so now is the time to prepare for the new season with a wardrobe revamp. Check out the best Amazon deals on sneakers, designer handbags, and more fall fashion essentials.
Adidas Men's Samba Shoes
Save on this trending Adidas sneaker for men. The classic three-stripe, low-top sneaker is a closet staple.
Coach Soft Tabby
We love the relaxed feel of this Tabby that is finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch.
Skechers Women's Go Run Consistent 2.0 Advantage Sneaker
A lightweight and well-ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind.
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort
A more affordable alternative to genuine Birkenstocks that will keep you comfortable when you hit the dance floor on Halloween night.
Marc Jacobs The Small Tote Bag
The most classic version of Marc Jacobs' Small Tote brings style to your every day. Crafted from textural cotton canvas, this silhouette is intended to fade and relax over time for an authentically broken-in look.
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Work-ready or weekend casual, the Corso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneaker
The Cloudfoam comfort you expect, now in a sleek black and white marled color.
Calvin Klein Cotton Slim Fit 3-Pack T-Shirt
Soft and breathable, Calvin Klein tees are wardrobe classics with a modern fit.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products this season while they're on sale.
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream
CeraVe's ultra-gentle cream can help give your eyes a brightened effect as well as reduce dark circles and puffiness. Plus, it absorbs quickly and works to soothe skin.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, aloe vera and jojoba oil this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that firm and brighten your skin day and night.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Capturing the rich scent of a thriving garden, Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.
TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.