It's official — Amazon has announced the return of its October Prime Day event. Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, the encore to Amazon Prime Day will be held on October 8 and October 9 and serve as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. If you want to experience the exclusive savings during the massive fall sales event, be sure to have an Amazon Prime membership.

Ahead of the highly anticipated two-day sale extravaganza, Amazon has already begun dishing out the early October Prime Day deals. Prices are being slashed on popular items from top brands like Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset, Nintendo and many more.

Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet — until you remember all the end-of-season sales to make the official start of fall that much more exciting. With the holiday season fast approaching, now’s a great time to save on home and kitchen items that will get you ready for hosting and entertaining guests. We're rounding up the best early October Prime Day deals so you can find the most savings right now.

Ahead, check out all the best early Amazon October Prime Day deals worth shopping before Prime Big Deal Days kicks off.

Best Overall Early Amazon October Prime Day Deals

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Give every room of your home the fall refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Lodge cookware to Shark vacuums and Dewalt power tools, save on home upgrades below.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that can help cut down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air. $470 $388 Shop Now

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. $600 $375 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision. $100 $60 Shop Now

Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, iPads and more.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge. $549 $429 Shop Now

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $900 With Coupon Shop Now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV. $50 $45 Shop Now

Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Beauty Deals

From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products for fall while they're on sale.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, aloe vera and jojoba oil this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that firm and brighten your skin day and night. $49 $36 With Coupon Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $197 Shop Now

Amazon Prime Membership Deal

Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days 2024, Amazon is offering free Prime memberships to try it out and get access to all the best October Prime Day deals.

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

