Prime Big Deal Days returns October 8, but you don't have to wait to score savings. Shop the best early deals happening today.
It's official — Amazon has announced the return of its October Prime Day event. Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, the encore to Amazon Prime Day will be held on October 8 and October 9 and serve as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. If you want to experience the exclusive savings during the massive fall sales event, be sure to have an Amazon Prime membership.
Ahead of the highly anticipated two-day sale extravaganza, Amazon has already begun dishing out the early October Prime Day deals. Prices are being slashed on popular items from top brands like Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset, Nintendo and many more.
Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet — until you remember all the end-of-season sales to make the official start of fall that much more exciting. With the holiday season fast approaching, now’s a great time to save on home and kitchen items that will get you ready for hosting and entertaining guests. We're rounding up the best early October Prime Day deals so you can find the most savings right now.
Ahead, check out all the best early Amazon October Prime Day deals worth shopping before Prime Big Deal Days kicks off.
Best Overall Early Amazon October Prime Day Deals
Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy‑Con
Nintendo Switch deals are rare. Save $30 on the console to play at home or on the go.
Martha Stewart White Goose Down Comforter
Filled with down and feathers, Martha Stewart's down comforter is soft, fluffy, and breathable to provide a cloud-like sleeping experience.
Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian with AppleCare+
Beats and Kim Kardashian teamed up for new Beats Studio Pro colors. With this Amazon deal, you can save over $100 on the noise-cancelling headphones and get two years of AppleCare+ that covers unlimited repairs for accidental damage.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This carry-on features a safe lock to help make sure that all of your belongings arrive safely at your destination.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, but it also allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and is 40% off right now.
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand & Skin Therapy Serum Bundle
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots with the award-winning Advanced Skincare Wand that combines 4 powerful skincare technologies for the ultimate at-home spa facial.
Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals
Give every room of your home the fall refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Lodge cookware to Shark vacuums and Dewalt power tools, save on home upgrades below.
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
The Lodge Dutch Oven not only makes your kitchen look good, but it can also broil, braise, bake or roast your favorite meals in the oven up to 500 degrees.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that can help cut down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.
Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 6.75 Qt
Get 35% off this versatile tool for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying from stove to oven to table.
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Driver Kit
This combo kit comes with Dewalt's cordless tools including a drill and impact driver. Both have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
Ring Video Doorbell
With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.
Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, iPads and more.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge.
Beats Fit Pro
Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now with this Black Friday-level deal.
Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Save 20% on Samsung's cult-favorite Frame TV. No matter where you sit, the Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display.
65" LG C4 OLED TV
Save up to $1,100 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
With an all-new design that plugs right into your TV, you can start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu in a snap—just turn on your TV.
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Get 33% off Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Beauty Deals
From moisturizers and eye creams to designer fragrances, restock all of your go-to beauty products for fall while they're on sale.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, aloe vera and jojoba oil this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that firm and brighten your skin day and night.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Capturing the rich scent of a thriving garden, Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.
TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum
Powered by a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and nourishing plant extracts, this comprehensive anti-aging serum is gentle and incorporates easily into your skincare routine.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Amazon Prime Membership Deal
Ahead of Prime Big Deal Days 2024, Amazon is offering free Prime memberships to try it out and get access to all the best October Prime Day deals.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.