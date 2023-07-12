Amazon Prime Day ends very soon, which means it's time to lock in those laptop buys you've been meaning to make. Don't wait around until Black Friday to scoop up some great deals. You can jump in now for some deep discounts on highly-rated laptop models you'll want to bag immediately.

Choose from a variety of brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, and more. If you've been saving up to add a new laptop to your repertoire, now's the best time to do it. Save hundreds on Lenovo IdeaPads, snag Apple MacBooks on the cheap, and find great back-to-school deals for the whole family. No matter what your needs are — from gaming to productivity to casual browsing — there's a laptop on sale that will fit your budget.

We've gone through and curated some of the best Prime Day deals on laptops that you can find on Amazon. Shop the best laptop picks below, and don't miss out on Amazon Prime Day deals on other tech like tablets, video games, and more.

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i Amazon Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on the go. It's slim, with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5 U processor, and Intel Iris Xe GPU, so it can tackle meetings, PowerPoints, or whatever you need to do from your at-home workstation or while on your commute. $650 $460 Shop Now

HP 17.3-Inch Laptop Amazon HP 17.3-Inch Laptop Sometimes you just need a laptop to throw in your bag and go. Or a cheap option to browse the internet, answer emails, and do whatever tasks you need to do at home. This laptop is the perfect pick for all those things, with an 11th-gen Intel core processor and a brightly-lit screen. $730 $526 Shop Now

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo Amazon ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo This laptop does double duty with a touch screen display and a touch screen surface above the keyboard, so you get two times the screen for a low price. If you're a heavy multitasker, this is an excellent option that can help you ensure you're getting as much work done as possible. $2,300 $1,300 Shop Now

ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Amazon ASUS ZenBook 14 Flip OLED This streamlined ZenBook is more than just a laptop: it can also be turned into a tablet thanks to its 360-degree hinge. On top of that capability, it comes with a Ryzen 7 6800H processor and a Pantone-certified display with eye-popping colors and crisp visuals. $1,400 $1000 Shop Now

Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 Amazon Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 This compact laptop is small but mighty. It's surprisingly robust for its size as well as its price point, with a Ryzen 7 5825U CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which in tandem can handle a variety of tasks that might put cheaper models under a considerable amount of stress. You won't even have to break the bank to bring it home. $920 $630 Shop Now

HP Pavilion 15 Amazon HP Pavilion 15 This reliable HP laptop is kitted out for anyone in the family to use, especially with a great touchscreen that gives it the versatility of a tablet with the precision of a keyboard and mouse should you prefer to navigate that way. $945 $734 Shop Now

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Amazon HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch If you need a no-frills business-centered laptop for on-the-go work, you can't go wrong with this HP Pavilion. It's extremely thin and lightweight, and boasts a sharp and bright 90Hz, 2.8k OLED screen. It also comes with a webcam, so you can jump online for any meeting that pops up and be seen with crystal clarity. $1,300 $1,100 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Get a jump on your back to school shopping by purchasing this Dell Inspiron that's now marked down ahead of Prime Day. Along with its fast processing speed and quality resolution, it has built-in technology that reduces blue light to protect your eyes. $1,050 $840 Shop Now

