With this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals comes huge markdowns on the latest Apple Watches. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your Apple Watch, we’ve found some unbeatable deals on the new Apple Watch Series 9. The best place to score an Apple Watch 9 deal this Black Friday is Walmart.

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 9 is $70 off at Walmart's Black Friday Deals event. Thanks to the introduction of the Apple S9 chip, the latest and greatest smartwatch is more powerful than ever. With a brighter display, plus improved speed, battery life and advanced health, safety, and activity features, both sizes of the Apple Watch Series 9 are on sale in the GPS and GPS + Cellular models.

The new S9 processing chip enables a Double Tap feature, which is probably the Apple Watch 9's most significant upgrade. The Double Tap Gesture lets you operate the Apple Watch just by touching your index finger to your thumb twice to take calls, launch widgets and more. Its new ultra-wideband chip will also improve location accuracy, along with new integrations with the Apple Home Pod.

The Series 9 also features a screen that is up to twice as bright as the Series 8 with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits — making it easier to read in bright lighting conditions. If you are in a movie theatre or dark room, you can lower the brightness of the smartwatch to 1 nit.

More new features include the Live Activity feature now tracking more activities, including cycling. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The new Smart Stack feature makes accessing information faster and easier on the watch's display. And on-device Siri access allows Siri requests to be done directly on the watch, as long as the request doesn't require an Internet connection. This includes things like setting an alarm or logging health data for fitness tracking.

