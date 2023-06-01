The 10 Best Fitness Trackers for Every Fitness Level and Budget

Fitness trackers have evolved from tracking your workout progress and helping you understand your sleep patterns to being full-on personal trainers on your wrist. If you need help accomplishing your wellness goals, a fitness tracker is a great way to not only get more active, but also stay on top of your progress.

Ever since Fitbit introduced its first clip-on wearable in 2009, fitness trackers can give you a better picture of your overall health and fitness, allowing you to adjust your habits into more positive ones. The best fitness trackers, smartwatches, fitness bands or whatever you want to call them can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day.

While fitness trackers are best at monitoring exercise, newer features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, workout guides and more. Most come in a slim design, but others like Apple Watches and Garmin smartwatches pack a bigger display and more buttons. While most smartwatches with built-in GPS last one to two days on a single charge, fitness bands offer between five and eight days of battery life.

From the impressive Whoop 4.0 to classic Fitbits, these are the ten best fitness trackers to support your health goals.

The Best Fitness Trackers

WHOOP 4.0 Health and Fitness Tracker Best Buy WHOOP 4.0 Health and Fitness Tracker WHOOP coaches you through your day with recommendations based on your unique physiology, whether that’s recommending when to go to bed or how much exertion you should take on to meet your fitness goals. Your purchase also includes an initial 12 month WHOOP membership. $239 Shop Now

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smartwatch Best Buy Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smartwatch The slim and light Amazfit Bip 3 Pro packs 60+ sports modes and Target Pace function to help you exercise at a higher level. The four satellite positioning systems provide faster, more accurate performance tracking and the powerful battery delivers up to 14 days of battery life. $70 Shop Now

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch Best Buy Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch The GTS 4 Mini offers 24H heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ and stress monitoring and sleep quality tracking. Additional features include Amazon Alexa, text, call and app notifications, sedentary reminders, SMS and call-quick replies, bluetooth music and camera control. $120 Shop Now

Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch Best Buy Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch Keep track of your water-based workouts like never before with the Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch. The waterproof watch will track the distance you cover as well as your cardiac health while you do laps in the pool. $250 Shop Now

Fitbit Charge 5 Walmart Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium optimizes your health but connecting the dots between your activity, sleep and stress. With the premium app membership, you get hundreds of guided workouts, a gallery of mindfulness sessions along with fitness features like Active Zone Minutes and built-in GPS. $120 Shop Now

Fitbit Luxe Amazon Fitbit Luxe The Fitbit Luxe has a slimmer design and unique bands that can be paired with it to make it match your style. $129 Shop Now

