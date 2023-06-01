Shopping

The 10 Best Fitness Trackers for Every Fitness Level and Budget

By ETonline Staff
Whoop Fitness Tracker
Whoop

Fitness trackers have evolved from tracking your workout progress and helping you understand your sleep patterns to being full-on personal trainers on your wrist. If you need help accomplishing your wellness goals, a fitness tracker is a great way to not only get more active, but also stay on top of your progress.

Ever since Fitbit introduced its first clip-on wearable in 2009, fitness trackers can give you a better picture of your overall health and fitness, allowing you to adjust your habits into more positive ones. The best fitness trackers, smartwatches, fitness bands or whatever you want to call them can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day.

While fitness trackers are best at monitoring exercise, newer features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, workout guides and more. Most come in a slim design, but others like Apple Watches and Garmin smartwatches pack a bigger display and more buttons. While most smartwatches with built-in GPS last one to two days on a single charge, fitness bands offer between five and eight days of battery life. 

From the impressive Whoop 4.0 to classic Fitbits, these are the ten best fitness trackers to support your health goals. 

The Best Fitness Trackers

WHOOP 4.0 Health and Fitness Tracker
WHOOP 4.0 Health and Fitness Tracker
Best Buy
WHOOP 4.0 Health and Fitness Tracker

WHOOP coaches you through your day with recommendations based on your unique physiology, whether that’s recommending when to go to bed or how much exertion you should take on to meet your fitness goals. Your purchase also includes an initial 12 month WHOOP membership. 

$239
Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smartwatch
Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smartwatch
Best Buy
Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smartwatch

The slim and light Amazfit Bip 3 Pro packs 60+ sports modes and Target Pace function to help you exercise at a higher level. The four satellite positioning systems provide faster, more accurate performance tracking and the powerful battery delivers up to 14 days of battery life. 

$70
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch
Best Buy
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch

The GTS 4 Mini offers 24H heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ and stress monitoring and sleep quality tracking. Additional features include Amazon Alexa, text, call and app notifications, sedentary reminders, SMS and call-quick replies, bluetooth music and camera control. 

$120
Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch
Swim 2 Smartwatch
Best Buy
Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch

Keep track of your water-based workouts like never before with the Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch. The waterproof watch will track the distance you cover as well as your cardiac health while you do laps in the pool.

$250
Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm (2nd Gen)
Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm
Amazon
Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm (2nd Gen)

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you active, healthy, and safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever.

$240$219
Garmin vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm
vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm
Best Buy
Garmin vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm

You can wear this smartwatch for eight days without needing a charge. That way, you can track your workouts during the day and your sleep patterns during the night without having to take it off. 

$350$200
Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire GPS Smartwatch 51mm
fēnix 6 Sapphire GPS Smartwatch
Best Buy
Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire GPS Smartwatch 51mm

If you enjoy outdoor workouts, this is the watch for you. The unique watch face has a sunlight-readable display so you won't have to worry about glare. 

$750
Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
Walmart
Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium optimizes your health but connecting the dots between your activity, sleep and stress. With the premium app membership, you get hundreds of guided workouts, a gallery of mindfulness sessions along with fitness features like Active Zone Minutes and built-in GPS.

$120
Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids
Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids
Amazon
Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids

If you're looking for a fitness tracker for your kids, the Fitbit Ace 3 is a safe bet. 

$79$65
Fitbit Luxe
Fitbit Luxe
Amazon
Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe has a slimmer design and unique bands that can be paired with it to make it match your style. 

$129

