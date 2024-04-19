If you like to exercise from the comfort of your own home, now's your chance to upgrade your workouts and score a shopper-loved exercise bike, treadmill or rower at a huge discount. Amazon is having a limited-time sale on Echelon fitness equipment to bring immersive studio-quality workouts to the convenience of your home.

From exercise bikes to state-of-the-art treadmills and smart rowers, you can save up to 48% on some of Echelon's most popular home fitness equipment.

Echelon's exercise bikes are known for being affordable Peloton alternatives designed for everyone and they are even more budget-friendly right now. Who says a top-tier workout needs to break the bank? With immersive displays and guided classes, Echelon's home fitness equipment is sure to get your heart pumping for a full-body workout.

Whether you want a spin-class-style exercise bike for a quiet and smooth ride or a folding treadmill for easy storage, shop all the best Amazon deals on Echelon fitness equipment below to reach all of your health goals this spring.

Best Echelon Fitness Equipment Deals

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike Amazon Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike Enjoy a FREE 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes led by the world's best instructors through the Echelon Fit App. $500 $379 Shop Now

Echelon Row Amazon Echelon Row Designed with optimum rowing form in mind, the Echelon Row provides a low-impact, total-body workout that targets more than 85% of muscles. It's also foldable and has a rotating console that holds your smart device in place. $1,000 $524 Shop Now

Echelon Row S Amazon Echelon Row S Get your sweat on with the foldable rowers from Echelon. The screen on the Echelon Row-s flips 180° for off-equipment cross-training. $1,600 $1,195 Shop Now

Echelon Stair Climber Sport Amazon Echelon Stair Climber Sport Step up your fitness today with a low-impact, high-calorie burning workout. Customize your experience by adjusting the stepping machine resistance and incline level, supported by two padded handle positions for comfort. $600 $500 Shop Now

