New year, new leggings.

Swap your skinny leggings out, because the legging trend of 2024 is wide-leg looks to achieve your fitness New Year's resolutions or simply lounge around in.

Wide-leg leggings can come in many forms, from flares to bootcut to split front. There are cropped varieties or full-length options. There are tons of great wide-leg options at stores like Vuori, lululemon, Alo, Aerie and more right now. We've found great wide-leg leggings for all budgets, from the Vuori Daily Wide Leg to the lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant.

Shop the best on-trend wide-leg leggings to help you achieve your fashion and fitness goals this year. Whether you're walking or attending a workout class, there's a pair that will work for you here.

Vuori Daily Wideleg Vuori Vuori Daily Wideleg These leggings have wide legs while still offering a flattering fit on the booty. They come in two colors and three lengths. $98 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.