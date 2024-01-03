Start the new year off right with some fresh wardrobe additions.
New year, new leggings.
Swap your skinny leggings out, because the legging trend of 2024 is wide-leg looks to achieve your fitness New Year's resolutions or simply lounge around in.
Wide-leg leggings can come in many forms, from flares to bootcut to split front. There are cropped varieties or full-length options. There are tons of great wide-leg options at stores like Vuori, lululemon, Alo, Aerie and more right now. We've found great wide-leg leggings for all budgets, from the Vuori Daily Wide Leg to the lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant.
Shop the best on-trend wide-leg leggings to help you achieve your fashion and fitness goals this year. Whether you're walking or attending a workout class, there's a pair that will work for you here.
Vuori Daily Wideleg
These leggings have wide legs while still offering a flattering fit on the booty. They come in two colors and three lengths.
Colorfulkoala Dreamlux High Waisted Flared Leggings
These affordable flared leggings have a high-waisted fit and zippered pockets. Find them in 10 colors and two lengths.
Vuori Granite High Waist Flare
These high-waisted active flare pants have a cool slit detail and come in three colors.
lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant
These yoga pants are buttery soft, breathable and sweat-wicking. They come in a range of colors and three lengths.
Alo Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging
These flare leggings with a split front make your butt look great. They have a super high-waisted fit that pairs well with cropped tops. Find them in a 7/8 length as well for shorter gals. Choose from three colors.
L*Space Overdrive Legging
These cute flare leggings' contouring seams add some visual interest. They come in three colors and are even on sale now.
Alo High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging
Choose the size of your flare for a customized look with these zip-flare leggings. Find them in two colors.
Carbon38 Split Bootcut Legging in Melt
These split bootcut leggings have a high-waisted fit and come in a buttery soft fabric. Buy them in all four colors.
Offline By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie's famous crossover flare legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
Terez TLC Flare Leggings
These soft, comfortable flares come in a sunny hue, as well as seven other colors depending on your mood.
Offline By Aerie OG High Waisted Flare Legging
These tie-dye pink leggings have a comfortable light support fit and flare at the bottom. Find these cotton leggings in three colors.
FP Movement Aced It Leggings
These leggings have an on-trend fold-over fit. Their flare is subtle and they come in two neutral hues.
Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Pocket Bootcut Legging
These leggings have flattering seams and the best bonus — pockets. They offer medium support and come in three colors.
FP Movement Go To Flares
These flattering black flares offer a sleek look and are super stretchy. They have an ultra-high-rise fit and a seamless design.
Vuori Bayview Thermal Wideleg
These thermal-style pants are uber comfortable for lounging with a relaxed fit. These wide-leg pants are high-rise and moisture-wicking.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.