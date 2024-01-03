New Year TV deals are arriving ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, so if you didn't find a gorgeous screen under your Christmas tree, there are plenty of offers available now. When it comes to one of the finest pictures on the market, Samsung's range of 8K TVs are hard to beat.

To ring in 2024, Samsung has a massive deal on its QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV until Sunday, January 7. You can save up to $2,000 on Samsung's TV with unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K.

Released last year, the Samsung QN800C is the brand's mid-range 2023 8K Neo QLED TV that offers high brightness, a strikingly slender design, and Dolby Atmos with eight built-in speakers. It is powered by a grid of Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs to create never-before-seen detail that springs to life.

With the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and Golden Globes followed by the Super Bowl and 96h Academy Awards, you'll want a better-than-the-theater home theater experience to watch it all on. Samsung's 8K TV upscales every movie night with crisp detail, stunning depth, shading and textures.

For even more TV savings in the new year, check out our guides to the best TV deals for sports fans and 4K TVs on sale at Samsung.

