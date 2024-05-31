Sofia Vergara isn't worried about covering up her tattoo for ex-husband Joe Manganiello. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity to "recycle."

During a Friday appearance on The Talk, Vergara shows off a pair of tiny, sentimental tattoos while managing to leave the audience in stitches.

Flashing her ink for the camera, Vergara first holds up her left wrist bearing the initial "R" in honor of her late brother, Rafael. Then, she switches focus to the letter "J" tattooed on her right wrist.

"This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he's gone," she quips, sending the entire studio into hysterics.

"So, now my new," she begins, before being interrupted to ask what she plans to do with the emblem.

"The guy that I'm going out [with] has the same initial!" she declares, referencing her boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman.

Justin Saliman and Sofia Vergara are seen at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on March 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The topic is addressed after Vergara's son -- Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who is seated beside her during the interview -- is first asked how many tattoos he has.

Urging his mom to "cover your ears," he says he has about 34 "by this point."

The confession prompts the Modern Family actress to throw up her hands and declare, "Stop it! I'm leaving!" before lamenting that her child has ruined his skin.

"I gave him this beautiful, you know, like Latin, dark skin," she says. "And now you can't see anything. You can't see it, you just see those little things here."

From there, Manolo sends her on the defensive when he calls her out for having "two tattoos" of her own.

In February, Vergara and Manganiello agreed to settle their divorce less than a year after they announced they were calling it quits in July 2023.

A judgment on the dissolution of the exes' marriage was entered just last month, officially terminating their marital partnership. Their status as single people was restored.

The former couple was married for seven years after tying the knot in 2015 amid a whirlwind romance.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara - David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Vergara previously explained in an interview with Spain's El País why they decided to divorce last year.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she said. "He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Vergara added of her and Joe Gonzalez's son, Manolo. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

Justin Saliman and Sofia Vergara are seen at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on March 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As for her new love, a source recently told ET that things between Vergara and Saliman have "gotten more serious."

"They've been having a great time together and really enjoy each other’s company," the source said last month.

Saliman, a respected orthopedic surgeon, has been taken with Vergara's vivacious personality. "Justin loves Sofia’s enthusiasm, character, sense of humor, and how hard working she is," the source shared. "They love to have fun dinner date nights and have a natural chemistry whether it's just the two of them out or if they're with friends too."

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor made their red carpet debut at the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) Gala on Dec. 9, 2023 in New York City. - Getty Images for ABA)

Manganiello, meanwhile, has moved on with Caitlin O' Connor.

A source told ET in March that the two are "serious."

"They're in the honeymoon stage and in complete and utter bliss," the source said. "They’ve been traveling together, going out on fun date nights, and having the best time. They're looking forward to taking more trips together and continuing to make memories as a couple."

According to the insider, Manganiello and O'Connor "both feel like they have finally found the right person and are excited about the future."

