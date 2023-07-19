Joe Manganiello has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sofia Vergara, after seven years of marriage.

The Magic Mike star's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed the divorce docs on Wednesday. According to the docs, obtained by ET, Manganiello cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their decision to split.

According to the divorce petition, Manganiello and Vergara signed a prenuptial agreement that stipulates that they each keep any assets that were accumulated during their time together.

The docs also state their date of separation as July 2, 2023.

The first announced their split, and intention to divorce, on Monday, in a statement to Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair's joint statement reads. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

In addition to the joint statement, a source tells the outlet, "Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives."

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source says. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

Vergara and Manganiello's relationship began in 2014 after her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb ended.

Shortly thereafter, the True Blood actor got Vergara's phone number from her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and flew to New Orleans to take her out on a date. They went on to get engaged after six months together. Vergara and Manganiello officially became husband and wife on November 22, 2015.

