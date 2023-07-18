Sofia Vergara's 'Modern Family' Co-Star Julie Bowen Reacts to Her Split From Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara'sModern Family co-stars have got her back following the announcement of her split from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.
Vergara took to Instagram on Monday, as news of her breakup went public, sharing sexy swimsuit shots from her vacation on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
"Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!" the actress captioned the sultry pics.
Julie Bowen chimed in with her support in the comments, writing, "This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!" with plenty of heart emoji.
Bowen's comment comes a week after she shared a sweet birthday tribute to Vergara, who turned 51 on July 10.
"To my sweet, funny friend Sofia HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I hope nobody in Italy is being as judgy as I am in this photo. I love you and miss you!!!!" she captioned a photo of the two recreating a famous Old Hollywood portrait of Jayne Mansfield and Sophia Loren.
Following the news of Vergara and Manganiello's split, a source told ET, "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives. They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones. Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it."
The reporting came after the pair confirmed to Page Six on Monday that they have decided to divorce. ET has reached out to Vergara and Manganiello's reps for comment.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," Vergara and Manganiello's statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Additionally, a source told the outlet, "Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."
