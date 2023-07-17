Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are calling it quits. After seven years of marriage, the pair confirms to Page Six that they they have "made the difficult decision to divorce." ET has reached out to Vergara and Manganiello's reps for comment.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair's joint statement reads. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

In addition to the joint statement, a source tells the outlet, "Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives."

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source says. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

Social media chatter around the status of Vergara and Manganiello's relationship began swirling earlier this month, when he posted to Instagram for her birthday and only wrote "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!" in the caption.

Adding to the speculation of trouble in the marriage is the fact that Vergara took her birthday vacation to Italy sans Manganiello. In one post from her trip, Vergara wrote, "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."

Vergara and Manganiello's relationship began in 2014 after her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb ended.

Shortly thereafter, the True Blood actor got Vergara's phone number from her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and flew to New Orleans to take her out on a date. They went on to get engaged after six months together. Vergara and Manganiello officially became husband and wife on November 22, 2015.

Two years later, Manganiello told Ocean Drive magazine that the "pressure" of having his relationship with Vergara in the spotlight "just brought us closer together."

The next year, Manganiello further opened up about his relationship with the Modern Family actress.

"There's nobody I'd rather spend time with. She was it for me," he told Cigar Aficionado. "People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work.' But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened."

"It's such an easy relationship -- easy in all the right ways," he continued. "Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I'd get this right."

RELATED CONTENT:

Billy Porter Splits From Husband Adam Smith After 6 Years of Marriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Relationship Timeline

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner: A Timeline of Their Marriage

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Dismiss Divorce: Inside Their Romance

Related Gallery