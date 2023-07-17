After two years of marriage, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have called it quits.

A source confirmed the news of the breakup to ET on Monday, adding that Grande, 30, and Gomez, 27, have "been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Another source told ET, "Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

A third source echoed to ET that, while they "tried to make things work," Grande and Gomez "were just not a good fit."

After a whirlwind romance forged in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair married in May 2021 just five months after the singer announced her engagement to the luxury real estate agent.

Now, ET is looking back on the former couple's relationship journey from quarantining together, showing off an enormous engagement ring and, eventually, ditching the flashy bauble during a day out in London, England.

Feb. 9, 2020 -- Dinner Date

Grande was spotted locking lips with a mystery man -- who was later identified as Gomez -- at a gastropub called Bar Louie in Northridge, California, in photos obtained by TMZ. This sparked new romance rumors for Grande after previous speculation that she'd been dating Social House singer Mikey Foster.



March 25, 2020 -- The Beginning

Grande and Gomez were first officially linked near the start of the pandemic shutdowns, as multiple outlets began reporting that the singer had struck up a romance with the luxury real estate agent. The news came shortly after Grande's fans noticed Gomez in pics and videos the singer shared via Instagram Stories. It appears the two had been quarantining together since the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns.



May 7, 2020 -- Home Videos

Grande teamed up with Justin Bieber for "Stuck With U," a quarantine anthem with an uplifting music video to match. The video featured clips submitted by friends and fans in quarantine dancing along to the tune. The most buzzy moment in the star-studded home video compilation came toward the end with Grande's contribution, which saw her hugging, dancing and eventually kissing Gomez, thus officially confirming their romance.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s ‘Stuck With You’ Music Video Features All Their Famous Friends! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

May 26, 2020 -- Helping Hand

Grande and Lady Gaga dropped a comedic teaser for the music video of their collaboration, "Rain on Me." The sketch was a spoof of a Weather Channel report, which saw both singers standing under umbrellas as water cascaded down around them as they pretended to be meteorologists. The cute back-and-forth soon broke the fourth wall when cutting from a close-up shot of the two singers to wide shots, showing both of them standing under hoses. For Grande, it was Gomez standing over her with a retractable sink hose spritzing water over his girlfriend's umbrella. It was a sweet, unexpected cameo that sent fans into a frenzy, and Grande later shared a snapshot of Gomez to her Instagram Story, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

May 28, 2020 -- Going Strong

A source told ET that Grande is "in a really good place" with Gomez amid quarantine. "Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she’s seen how that has worn on her past relationships," the source said, adding that the fact that they were quarantining together had been good for their relationship. "Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together."

Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Are in a ‘Really Good Place,’ Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

June 25, 2020 -- Instagram Official

One day ahead of her 27th birthday, Grande and Gomez reached a new stage in their relationship by becoming Instagram official. In anticipation of her special day, Grande celebrated on Instagram by sharing multiple pictures and videos. One picture was a sweet selfie of her and Gomez, as he put his arm around her and she snuggled into him.



Aug. 5, 2020 -- Desert Getaway

Grande shared some fun snapshots from her desert getaway with Gomez. The singer posted a slideshow of pics that included scenic shots in the desert and pics of her shoes, as well as a couple of bikini selfies. Wearing an aqua swimsuit, Grande looked relaxed, happy and sun-kissed in the pics. Also included in the post was an upside-down selfie of Grande sporting a sun hat and a mask, as well as a sweet black-and-white pic of the "7 Rings" singer and her now-fiance.



Aug. 7, 2020 -- Declaration of Love

In celebration of Gomez' birthday, Grande shared a handful of clips of them together in an Instagram slideshow. "HBD to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u," Grande captioned the sweet post.



Dec. 3, 2020 -- Rare PDA Pics

Grande posted a rare PDA pic of her and Gomez, included as part of a slideshow. In one of the black-and-white photos, Grande and Gomez share a sweet kiss. The couple looks happy and in love in the shot, which features a Christmas tree in the background. Another pic from the post shows Gomez getting another kiss on the lips -- this time from Grande's dog, Myron. Gomez, wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie, smiles down at the pup in the pic.



Dec. 20, 2020 -- She Said 'Yes!'

Grande announced that she and Gomez had gotten engaged with yet another Instagram slideshow. The post included photos of her and Gomez -- and her beautiful new engagement ring. The singer's unique sparkler appears to be a diamond with a pearl. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned her post, as fans and friends freaked out over the exciting news in the comments.

Denis Stepansky, an online retailer of luxury jewelry and quality diamond watches, shared his professional opinion of Grande's ring with ET: "This is a unique engagement ring with a large oval diamond as a center stone and a cute pearl accompanying it. Judging by the picture, the oval diamond is about five carats."

"Such a ring with top quality five-carat oval diamond will be worth around $200,000-$250,000," Stepansky added.

The announcement was met with a lot of love and support from Grande's friends and family. “Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!!” Kim Kardashian West commented under Grande's Instagram slideshow announcing the news.

Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, excitedly replied to Grande's post, "YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!"

Additionally, Grande's mom, Joan, also commented "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!"

Joan also took to Twitter herself to share some sweet words for her future son-in-law, tweeting, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo."

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Dec. 24, 2020 -- Christmas Cheer

Couples who give back together, stay together! Grande and Gomez spent the days leading up to Christmas by putting a smile on the faces of those in need. The two sent gifts, pizza, meals and more to children's hospitals in Los Angeles and in the U.K. ET reported at the the time that Grande and her team hand-picked gifts for each age and developmental level across both UCLAMCH campuses in Westwood and Santa Monica, California.

"We're really blown away by Ariana's generosity," a spokesperson from UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital told ET. "Because we treat so many different ages and a spectrum of unique needs, she was very deliberate and intentional in making sure every child and family was taken care of."

"Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families. Their generosity saw to it that our kid's holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries," the hospital added in a post shared to Instagram. "Thank you, @arianagrande, Dalton and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season."

Dec. 27, 2020 -- Holiday Love

Grande took to her Instagram Stories a few days after Christmas to share sweet pics of herself and Gomez cuddled up in front of a tree. Her brother, Frankie Grande, his boyfriend Hale Leon, friend Doug Middlebrook and mom Joan Grande were also in attendance, with the group seemingly getting along great.

"Merry :)," Grande captioned her post.

April 3, 2021 -- Sweet Snaps

The "Positions" songstress couldn't seem to help herself from posting a handful of new PDA-filled photos of her and her beau. In one of the pics, Grande could be seen hugging Gomez while sitting in front of a fireplace. The others show them hugging outside, with Gomez giving Grande a kiss on the cheek.

"!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," Grande gushed in the caption.

May 2021 -- Officially Married!

ET confirmed on May 17, 2021 that Grande and Gomez tied the knot at an informal ceremony at the singer's home in Montecito, California. "They got married. It was tiny and intimate -- less than 20 people," Grande's rep confirmed to People at the time. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

June 15, 2021 -- 'At Ease' in Their Relationship

A source told ET that Grande and Gomez were settling well into newlywed life, with the pop star feeling "relaxed" after tying the knot.

"Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life," ET's source said at the time. "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."

"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," the source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."

According to ET's source, the two enjoyed "making unified decisions."

"Ariana is Dalton's first priority in everything that they do and he really values her and shows it," the source said. "Ariana loves that Dalton is super chill and how understanding he is of her."

Aug. 22, 2021 -- Sharing Their Newlywed Life on Instagram

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Grande gave fans an inside look at her newlywed life in a series of intimate pics that highlighted their relationship. The couple shared a kiss in one pic and a sweet hug in another.

Oct. 31, 2021 -- All Out for Halloween

Grande and Gomez went all out with the couple's costume on their first married Halloween, with the singer posing as an elaborate "Miss Creature" and her hubs as a "Handsome Scuba Man."

February 2022 -- More PDA Pics

Grande embraced her husband and shared a smooch in a new Instagram post, prompting adoring comments from their famous friends.

“Gorgeous,” Brad Goreski wrote. “Gorgeous you two!!!!” Octavia Spencer added. “DIVINE 🖤🖤,” Vera Wang shared.

October 2022 -- Rehearsing for Wicked

After Grande was cast as Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero in director Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the beloved musical, Wicked, production took her across the pond to the London set. Giving fans their first behind-the-scenes look at the project, Grande offered a photo dump that also included snaps of her and her husband.

November 2022 -- 'Cheering Her On'

A source told ET that the couple's relationship was going well almost two years into their marriage.

"Ariana and Dalton are doing really well as a married couple," a source said. "Dalton really just loves Ariana and goes out of his way to make her happy and show her how important she is to him."

Although the duo was keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, Gomez was said to be fully in support of his wife's career.

"He is very supportive and constantly cheering her on," the source shared. "He does little things to be there for her and show her how much she matters to him, which she really appreciates."

Shortly after ET's reporting, Grande called Gomez "my love" on her Instagram Story while sharing a sweet photo of the two of them.

April 2023 -- 'Keeping Busy With Work Projects,' But 'Supportive'

"Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have both been keeping busy with work projects," a source told ET as production on Wicked was well underway in April.

"Ariana has been so focused, but Dalton has been there with her and supporting her behind the scenes," the source added. "He is happy for her and they are very in love."

As for how Grande feels to be taking on the role of Glinda in Wicked, another source told ET, "This role is Ariana's dream and she's throwing herself fully into it and Dalton is supportive."

May 15, 2023 -- Two-Year Anniversary

Grande marked the occasion of her second anniversary with a loving tribute to her husband. On her Instagram Story, Grande shared a photo of them kissing during their private wedding ceremony. "2, (3.5 together!!!) i love him so," she wrote over the image.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

July 16, 2023 -- Grande Steps Out Without Her Wedding Ring

Speculation surrounding a split surfaced when Grande attended the Wimbledon men's tennis final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic alongside Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, notably, without her wedding ring on. Bailey is openly gay.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

July 17, 2023 -- Sources Confirm Separation

A source confirmed the news of Grande and Gomez's separation after two years of marriage.

"They've been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship," the source added.

Another source told ET, "Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues."

A third source echoed, "Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit," adding, "Dalton has been very private and low key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn’t been talking a lot about their split."

TMZ was the first to report the news of the 30-year-old singer's split, noting that sources close to the couple say they've been separated since January and are "heading towards divorce."

Trouble between the two reportedly started even before Grande moved to London to film the Wicked movie, with TMZ also sharing that the couple tried reconciling a few months ago, but it didn't last. Grande and Gomez remain friends, and talk on the phone regularly, according to TMZ's source.

"Ariana and Dalton have had issues for a while and tried working through them but couldn't," another source shared with ET. "Ariana has been filming Wicked overseas and working a lot. The couple ultimately decided to end things."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Shares Breathtaking Pics From Wedding Day With Dalton Gomez This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Separate After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande Celebrates Anniversary to Dalton Gomez with Rare Pic

Jonathan Bailey Spotted on Set of 'Wicked' With Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande's Husband Is Supporting Her Behind the Scenes

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Marry in Private Ceremony

Ariana Grande Fawns Over Fiancé Dalton Gomez in Sweet New Photos

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Send Gifts to Children's Hospitals

Related Gallery