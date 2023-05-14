Jonathan Bailey has arrived to the land of Oz!

New photos from the set of Wicked have arrived and they see the Bridgerton star for the first time in his role as Friyeo, the beautifully brainless Winkie prince caught in a love triangle between famous Glinda and Elphaba, played by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

In the first shots of Bailey from the Buckinghamshire set of Jon M. Chu's upcoming adaptation of the hit Broadway show, the 35-year-old actor is in his regal wears, with his arm around Grande, who is in character as the Good Witch.

Dapper in a gold and green prince's uniform, Bailey is seen rocking light brown highlights through his normally darker 'do. Complete with tassels, golden buttons and all the finishes of a fairytale prince, Bailey stands out next to Grande, whose sparkling purple gown and silver crown glitter against the set's floral backdrop.

A second shot sees the pair laughing in between takes as Grande fights off England's chilly springtime weather in a blue puffer coat.

The look is the second we've seen of Grande, who was previously captured on set singing the show's opening number in a gorgeous pink ballgown, complete with a silver scepter and Glinda's famous golden blonde locks, which she topped with the same stately crown.

Splash

In addition to seeing Grande last month, fans were also treated to a look at Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. Set in costume as the Shiz University headmistress, Yeoh was clad in a stunning green gown with a golden bodice. Her gray hair was styled in an intricate updo as she stands in front of Grande's Glinda, on the same set she and Bailey were photographed filming on over the weekend.

Wicked is a prequel story about the witches of The Wizard of Oz, specifically, Glinda, who later becomes the Good Witch of the North, and Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

The musical about the friendship and falling out between the two future witches won three Tony Awards in 2004, including Best Actress in a Musical for the original Elphaba, Idina Menzel. The two-part film adaptation also Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

Wicked: Part One is set to defy gravity and fly into theaters Nov. 27, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Yeoh Shares 'Wicked' Updates Fresh From London Set

Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande as Glinda in 'Wicked'

Watch Ariana Grande Sing as Glinda on Set of 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande Gets Real About Body Shaming 'Concerns' Following Her 'Wicked' Transformation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery