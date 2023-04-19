Kristin Chenoweth is so here for Ariana Grande as Glinda!

Chenoweth, who famously played the role of Glinda in the original Broadway production of Wicked, spoke with ET's Denny Directo last month at Carol Burnett's 90th birthday celebration, where she shared her excitement over Grande stepping into her shoes.

"I'm going to get to watch two women I know soar, and Ariana Grande is going to step so beautifully into my shoes," Chenoweth gushed. "I'm so excited for her, she's gonna put her own stamp on it."

Chenoweth shared a similar sentiment during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, just one day after video footage of Grande singing the show's opening number, "No One Mourns the Wicked," was released, giving fans a sneak peek at the 29-year-old pop star in her Glinda getup while also showing off her vocal range.

When it comes to her advice for Grande, Chenoweth asked that she just put her own stamp on the iconic role.

"What I want to encourage you to do, Ariana, is make Glinda your Glinda," Chenoweth told Clarkson. "Sure, you can tip your hat at me if you want, but really, I just want you to do you."

It's a full-circle moment for Chenoweth, who has known Grande since the "Positions" singer was just 10 years old.

As for whether she'll make it a full-circle moment for the fans as well and make a cameo in the film adaptation, currently filming in London, the Broadway star said she "cannot confirm or deny."

"I really...I really cannot," she insisted. "I'm waiting and we'll see."

While Grande brings Broadway to the big screen, Chenoweth told ET that she's gearing up for her own return to the stage in a musical adaptation of the documentary, Queen of Versailles. The doc tells the story of eccentric Florida billionaires David and Jackie Siegel, who are faced with massive uncertainty as the 2008 global economic crisis threatens their fortune and their home, just as they are in the middle of building a 90,000 square-foot estate.

"I am coming back in a musical called Queen of Versailles. It is based on the documentary, Queen of Versailles," Chenoweth revealed. "And Stephen Schwartz of Wicked is writing the music, and I'm also a producer. So, I've got a big head. I've got a lot of work, but fun, challenging work ahead of me."

She added, "I'm coming back!"

For more on Wicked, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Ariana Grande Sing as Glinda on Set of 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande Shares New Pics With 'Wicked' Co-Star Cynthia Erivo

Jeff Goldblum Talks Filming 'Wicked' Movie in London

Watch Ariana Grande Sing as Glinda on Set of 'Wicked' (Raw Video) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery