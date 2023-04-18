Watch Ariana Grande Sing as Glinda on Set of 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande is absolutely angelic as Glinda the Good Witch.

In raw video from the set of the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Wicked, Grande, dressed in her Glinda get-up, golden blonde hair and brows included, is seen singing the part of the opening number from the original stage show, "No One Mourns the Wicked."

Sitting on a gold-and-pink throne, Grande -- who went full Glinda in a pink, tule ballgown, complete with a sparkling crown and scepter -- puts her powerful vocals on display as she belts out lines from the track.

The 29-year-old pop star was sure to hit some of her infamous high notes before the director yelled cut. The video also shows her getting notes from the crew as she prepares for another go at the scene.

The video also previews an aerial look at the set, which sees a bit of the fantastical village that's been created for the film, including a poster that says, "Beware the Wicked Witch."

Several actors and extras are also seen on set below Grande, who is hoisted high above on her throne as she addresses the townspeople below.

The video comes less than a month after Grande gave fans a look inside the world of Wicked.

In the photos and videos shared to Instagram last month, the singer and her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, hug as they wear chic dresses and pose for the camera. In another picture, the duo show off their manicures as they hold hands at a dinner table.

Grande also used lyrics from one of the musical's songs as the caption, writing, "up to (no) good 🫧 🧹," next to the photos -- referencing the song, "No Good Deed," from the musical.

The Wicked evening didn't just stop with the ladies. In another photo, Grande and Erivo are joined by co-star Jonathan Bailey, -- who plays Fiyero -- as they smile for the camera. A final photo sees Grande give her followers a look behind the scenes with a pic of her feet in a pair of pink Ugg boots that appear to match a pink dress. In front of her, is another set of feet that look like they belong to the film's director, Jon Chu.

That same month, it was announced that Wicked's release date was moved up. Chu took to social media to make the announcement that the first movie of the two-part adaptation will now hit theaters November 2024 instead of its original December 2024 release date.

"WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to," Chu shared on social media. "So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!"

The film also stars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq.

Wicked: Part One is in theaters Nov. 27, 2024.

