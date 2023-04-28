'Wicked' Movie First Look: See Michelle Yeoh in Costume as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh’s Message for ‘Wicked’ Fans (Exclusive)
Wicked fans couldn't be happier with all the glimpses we are getting of director Jon M. Chu's upcoming adaptation of the lauded musical -- and this week, fans got a first look at Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible!
The Oscar-winning actress was spotted on the film's Buckinghamshire, England, set in costume as the Shiz University headmistress, clad in a stunning green gown with a golden bodice. Her gray hair is in an intricate updo as she stands in front of Ariana Grande's Glinda, surrounded by flowers -- on a set similar to the one where fans caught a first look at Grande singing in character earlier this month.
Wicked is a prequel story about the witches of The Wizard of Oz, specifically, Glinda, who later becomes the Good Witch of the North, and Elphaba -- played in the upcoming two-part adaptation by Cynthia Erivo -- who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. As it turns out, these two used to know each other. That is, their paths did cross. At school.
The musical about the friendship and falling out between the two future witches won three Tony Awards in 2004, including Best Actress in a Musical for the original Elphaba, Idina Menzel. The two-part film adaptation also stars Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.
ET spoke with Yeoh about getting cast in the movie backstage after her Oscar win for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and she shared how Chu -- whom she previously worked with on Crazy Rich Asians -- helped convince her to take the role.
"I said, he's gonna send me the script, [ask me to] consider it," she recalled. "Then, he goes off. Two days later, I get a message from him, and he has recorded a message from Ariana and Cynthia and him, saying, 'Hi, Michelle. It's imperative, imperative, absolutely -- what was it? -- imperative that you join us now.'"
"It was so sweet, from the two girls," she added.
Wicked: Part One is set to defy gravity and fly into theaters Nov. 27, 2024.
