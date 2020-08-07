Ariana Grande is in love and isn't afraid to show it! The "Rain on Me" singer celebrated boyfriend Dalton Gomez's birthday by sharing a handful of clips of them together in an Instagram post on Friday. She also professed her love for her beau and "best friend."

The first clip is set to the classic tune of "L.O.V.E.," with the luxury real estate agent holding Grande and then giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u," Grande, 27, wrote alongside the post.

The sweet message comes weeks after the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress made her relationship Instagram official.

Grande and Gomez have been linked since March. In May, a source told ET that she and Dalton were "in a really good place" when it comes to their relationship, as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The source noted that quarantine "has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together."

Grande first gave fans a peek at her boyfriend when he appeared in her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video, as well as in a promo for "Rain on Me."

For more on the twosome, watch below.

