Ariana Grande is happy with her beau! A source tells ET that the 26-year-old singer is "in a really good place" with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent whom she was first linked to earlier this year.

"Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she’s seen how that has worn on her past relationships," the source says, alluding to Grande's past relationships with Pete Davidson, Mac Miller, and more.

According to the source, the couple has been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, something that has been good for their relationship.

"Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together," the source says.

While the pair has largely kept their relationship off of social media, Grande has given fans a peek at her boyfriend with her latest work; he appeared in her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video as well as in a promo for "Rain on Me," a track Grande sang with Lady Gaga.

In the former, Grande and Gomez are seen hugging, dancing and kissing, while the latter shows Gomez giving Grande some behind-the-scenes help making the promo come to life.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

