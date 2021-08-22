Ariana Grande Shares a Peek at Life With Dalton Gomez With Intimate New Pics
How Ariana Grande's Life Has Changed Since Marrying Dalton Gomez…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Travis Barker Takes First Flight Since Deadly Crash, J.Lo Delete…
Selena Gomez Says She Signed Her ‘Life Away to Disney,’ Jennifer…
Jennifer Lopez Removes Photos of Ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel About Jennifer Lopez a…
Chrishell Stause Is Dating 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Jason Oppenh…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has a Meltdown and Stops Filming
Candace Cameron Bure Says Sorry for 'Sexy' Holy Spirit TikTok Vi…
‘House of Gucci’ Trailer No. 1
‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Star Sandra Lee Shares What Actually Grosses…
‘Outer Banks’ Season 2: Charles Esten Breaks Down Ward’s Cliffha…
Ariana Grande is sharing a new inside look at her life with Dalton Gomez. The 28-year-old singer shared a collection of photos on Instagram on Saturday, though fans' favorites are the ones with Grande and her husband.
Among photos of Grande hanging out with her dogs, cooking in the kitchen with her mom, Joan, and hanging out with friends like Zach Sang and Doug Middlebrook were romantic snaps of her and Gomez.
The couple share a kiss in one pic, while the last image in Grande's carousel shows the pair sharing a sweet hug.
Grande and Gomez married in a private ceremony in Montecito, California, in May. When it comes to the couple's relationship, a source recently told ET that the pair have "really been enjoying married life."
"Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed," the source said. "She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."
"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," ET's source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."
According to the source, the two enjoy "making unified decisions."
"Ariana is Dalton's first priority in everything that they do and he really values her and shows it," the source said. "Ariana loves that Dalton is super chill and how understanding he is of her."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ariana Grande Responds After Selena Gomez Sings Her Song
Ariana Grande Celebrates Husband's Birthday With Sweet Wedding Pic
'The Voice' Coaches Welcome Ariana Grande in First Season 21 Promo