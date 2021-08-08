Ariana Grande Wishes Husband & 'Best Friend' Dalton Gomez a Happy Birthday With Romantic Wedding Snapshot
Ariana Grande is celebrating her hubby's special day. The songstress is sharing some kind words and cute photos in honor of Dalton Gomez's 26th birthday.
The Positions artist took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share a few snapshots of herself and Dalton, in commemoration of his big b-day -- including a photo from their romantic trip to Amsterdam.
Grande, 28, posted a photo -- which she first shared in a slideshow back in July -- showing the cute couple sitting side-by-side in giant wooden clogs while rocking protective face masks.
Grande added a message to the pic, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend!!!!"
The singer sweetly added, "I love you infinitely."
Grande also posted a heartwarming black-and-white photo from when they got married in a private ceremony back in May.
The picture shows the two newlywed lovebirds exchanging a romantic kiss, while Grande's adorable puppy, Toulouse, pops his head up from the bottom of the frame.
When it comes to the couple's relationship, a source recently told ET that the pair have "really been enjoying married life."
"Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed," the source said. "She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."
"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," ET's source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."
According to the source, the two enjoy "making unified decisions."
"Ariana is Dalton's first priority in everything that they do and he really values her and shows it," the source said. "Ariana loves that Dalton is super chill and how understanding he is of her."
