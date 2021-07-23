Ariana Grande invited her longtime pal, Liz Gillies, to her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez in May, but the Victorious star couldn't make it.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan caller asked Gillies, 27, whether she attended the private event.

"I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly. So not only could I not tell anybody, I also couldn't even ask for the day off and I couldn't get the day off," Gillies, who is currently starring on Dynasty, shared. "I would have been there."

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in the singer's Montecito, California, home in a small private ceremony.

According to reports, there were less than 20 people in attendance.

Gillies herself got married in September 2020 to Michael Corcoran. Due to COVID precautions there were only 10 guests in attendance.

Grande and Gillies have remained close through the years since Victorious ended in 2013. Last year during quarantine, the pals virtually recreated a scene from The Waterboy. Watch the clip below for more:

