Ariana Grande Celebrates Birthday in PDA-Packed Video With New Husband Dalton Gomez
How Ariana Grande's Life Has Changed Since Marrying Dalton Gomez…
New Details on Ariana Grande’s Life as a Newlywed, Travis Calls …
Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Commenter Who Accuses Her of Having …
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter's Name Pays Tribute to…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
Prince Edward Reacts to 'Very Sad' Royal Family Rift
CW's 'The Republic of Sarah' Sneak Peek: Only Way to Save the To…
Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton Sing Their Way to Your Heart …
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends; Lorde, Megan Thee Stalli…
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Intimate Bridal Shower With Family Ahead…
Inside the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s Preparation for th…
‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’: James Corden Shares His Own Child…
Ariana Grande is sharing the love! After recently tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony, the "7 rings" singer rang in her 28th birthday over the weekend with her man by her side.
In a sweet PDA-filled video, which she posted to her Instagram Stories, Grande and Gomez share a romantic kiss as she sports a furry leopard-print hat and tiara while he wears a snapback that reads, "Deep Funk and Divine Intervention."
"A bday baby," Grande wrote on the video, adding, "Deeply thankful for so much love."
A source told ET last week that the pop star feels "relaxed" in her relationship after tying the knot, and not as concerned about being "scrutinized in the media."
"Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life," the source shared. "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."
"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," the source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ariana Grande Celebrates 28th Birthday With Adorable Throwback
Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Life as Newlyweds
Ariana Grande Was 'Giddy' During Dinner Date With Husband and Friends