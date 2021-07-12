Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Snapshots From Her Romantic Amsterdam Getaway With Husband Dalton Gomez
New Details on Ariana Grande’s Life as a Newlywed, Travis Calls …
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Son George Catch Up With Davi…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for the Cameras a…
Christina Haack Says Divorce From Ant Anstead Was ‘For the Best’…
Drake Bell Reveals He’s Secretly Married With a Son!
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Des…
Jennifer Lopez Says She's ‘Never Been Better' After Alex Rodrigu…
Addison Rae Is 'Obsessed' With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Ba…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Ashley Olsen Steps Out Arm-in-Arm With New Man!
Delilah and Amelia Hamlin Share Advice Mom Lisa Rinna Gave Them …
ET’s Favorite Moments With Kelly Preston Throughout the Years
Heather Rae Young Teases 'Level 15' Drama on ‘Selling Sunset’s N…
Kate Middleton Is All Smiles at Wimbledon
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Andie MacDowell on ‘Embracing' 62 and Feeling 'Fabulous' (Exclus…
‘Red Table Talk’: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Her Past Drug and A…
Brad Pitt's Lawyer Fires Back at Angelina Jolie Amid Custody Bat…
Travis Barker Plays the Drums With Kourtney Kardashian's Daughte…
Living it up as newlyweds in Amsterdam! Ariana Grande is giving fans a look at her romantic recent vacation with husband Dalton Gomez.
The 28-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots from their idyllic getaway to the Netherlands -- and what appeared to be the capital city Amsterdam -- and included some fun, candid pics of their scenic vacation.
Among the slew of artistically framed photos and clips was a snapshot of the cute couple sitting side-by-side in giant wooden clogs while rocking protective face masks.
Another photo showed one of the country's iconic windmills, situated in a grassy field alongside a winding river. She also posted a photo of one of Amsterdam's famous canals, which earned the city the nickname Venice of the North.
Grande cryptically captioned the post with an emoji of a snail and a waffle.
The cute couple were married in a private ceremony back in May. They were first romantically linked last year, around the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and got engaged in December.
The getaway pics come two weeks after Grande celebrated her 28th birthda. She commemorated the occasion with some adorable, PDA-packed pics of herself and her new hubby.
A source told ET in June that the pop star feels "relaxed" in her relationship after tying the knot, and not as concerned about being "scrutinized in the media."
"Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life," the source shared. "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes... They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ariana Grande Is Giving Away One Million Dollars for a Good Cause
Ariana Grande Celebrates Birthday in PDA-Packed Video With New Husband
Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Life as Newlyweds
Ariana Grande Was 'Giddy' During Dinner Date With Husband and Friends
Related Gallery