After a whirlwind romance forged in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially married! In honor of the happy news, ET is looking back at when their sweet relationship first began, and how it blossomed into longtime love.

From first sparking romance rumors last February, through quarantining together, snapping flirty pics and sporting an enormous engagement ring on her finger, here's a look back at how the pop star created a lasting love with the luxury real estate agent.

Feb. 9, 2020 -- Dinner Date

Grande was spotted locking lips with a mystery man -- who was later identified as Gomez -- at a gastropub called Bar Louie in Northridge, California, in photos obtained by TMZ. This sparked new romance rumors for Grande after previous speculation that she'd been dating Social House singer Mikey Foster.



March 25, 2020 -- The Beginning

Grande and Gomez were first officially linked near the start of the pandemic shutdowns, as multiple outlets began reporting that the singer had struck up a romance with the luxury real estate agent. The news came shortly after Grande's fans noticed Gomez in pics and videos the singer shared via Instagram Stories. It appears the two had been quarantining together since the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns.



May 7, 2020 -- Home Videos

Grande teamed up with Justin Bieber for "Stuck With U," a quarantine anthem with an uplifting music video to match. The video featured clips submitted by friends and fans in quarantine dancing along to the tune. The most buzzy moment in the star-studded home video compilation came toward the end with Grande's contribution, which saw her hugging, dancing and eventually kissing Gomez, thus officially confirming their romance.

May 26, 2020 -- Helping Hand

Grande and Lady Gaga dropped a comedic teaser for the music video of their collaboration, "Rain on Me." The sketch was a spoof of a Weather Channel report, which saw both singers standing under umbrellas as water cascaded down around them as they pretended to be meteorologists. The cute back-and-forth soon broke the fourth wall when cutting from a close-up shot of the two singers to wide shots, showing both of them standing under hoses. For Grande, it was Gomez standing over her with a retractable sink hose spritzing water over his girlfriend's umbrella. It was a sweet, unexpected cameo that sent fans into a frenzy, and Grande later shared a snapshot of Gomez to her Instagram Story, alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

May 28, 2020 -- Going Strong

A source told ET that Grande is "in a really good place" with Gomez amid quarantine. "Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she’s seen how that has worn on her past relationships," the source said, adding that the fact that they were quarantining together had been good for their relationship. "Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together."

June 25, 2020 -- Instagram Official

One day ahead of her 27th birthday, Grande and Gomez reached a new stage in their relationship by becoming Instagram official. In anticipation of her special day, Grande celebrated on Instagram by sharing multiple pictures and videos. One picture was a sweet selfie of her and Gomez, as he put his arm around her and she snuggled into him.



Aug. 5, 2020 -- Desert Getaway

Grande shared some fun snapshots from her desert getaway with Gomez. The singer posted a slideshow of pics that included scenic shots in the desert and pics of her shoes, as well as a couple of bikini selfies. Wearing an aqua swimsuit, Grande looked relaxed, happy and sun-kissed in the pics. Also included in the post was an upside-down selfie of Grande sporting a sun hat and a mask, as well as a sweet black-and-white pic of the "7 Rings" singer and her now-fiance.



Aug. 7, 2020 -- Declaration of Love

In celebration of Gomez' birthday, Grande shared a handful of clips of them together in an Instagram slideshow. "HBD to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u," Grande captioned the sweet post.



Dec. 3, 2020 -- Rare PDA Pics

Grande posted a rare PDA pic of her and Gomez, included as part of a slideshow. In one of the black-and-white photos, Grande and Gomez share a sweet kiss. The couple looks happy and in love in the shot, which features a Christmas tree in the background. Another pic from the post shows Gomez getting another kiss on the lips -- this time from Grande's dog, Myron. Gomez, wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie, smiles down at the pup in the pic.



Dec. 20, 2020 -- She Said 'Yes!'

Grande announced that she and Gomez had gotten engaged with yet another Instagram slideshow. The post included photos of her and Gomez -- and her beautiful new engagement ring. The singer's unique sparkler appears to be a diamond with a pearl. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned her post, as fans and friends freaked out over the exciting news in the comments.

Denis Stepansky, an online retailer of luxury jewelry and quality diamond watches, shared his professional opinion of Grande's ring with ET: "This is a unique engagement ring with a large oval diamond as a center stone and a cute pearl accompanying it. Judging by the picture, the oval diamond is about five carats."

"Such a ring with top quality five-carat oval diamond will be worth around $200,000-$250,000," Stepansky added.

The announcement was met with a lot of love and support from Grande's friends and family. “Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!!” Kim Kardashian West commented under Grande's Instagram slideshow announcing the news.

Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, excitedly replied to Grande's post, "YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!"

Additionally, Grande's mom, Joan, also commented "Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!"

Joan also took to Twitter herself to share some sweet words for her future son-in-law, tweeting, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo."

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Dec. 24, 2020 -- Christmas Cheer

Couples who give back together, stay together! Grande and Gomez spent the days leading up to Christmas by putting a smile on the faces of those in need. The two sent gifts, pizza, meals and more to children's hospitals in Los Angeles and in the U.K. ET reported at the the time that Grande and her team hand-picked gifts for each age and developmental level across both UCLAMCH campuses in Westwood and Santa Monica, California.

"We're really blown away by Ariana's generosity," a spokesperson from UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital told ET. "Because we treat so many different ages and a spectrum of unique needs, she was very deliberate and intentional in making sure every child and family was taken care of."

"Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families. Their generosity saw to it that our kid's holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries," the hospital added in a post shared to Instagram. "Thank you, @arianagrande, Dalton and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season."

Dec. 27, 2020 -- Holiday Love

Grande took to her Instagram Stories a few days after Christmas to share sweet pics of herself and Gomez cuddled up in front of a tree. Her brother, Frankie Grande, his boyfriend Hale Leon, friend Doug Middlebrook and mom Joan Grande were also in attendance, with the group seemingly getting along great.

"Merry :)," Grande captioned her post.

April 3, 2021 -- Sweet Snaps

The "Positions" songstress couldn't seem to help herself from posting a handful of new PDA-filled photos of her and her beau. In one of the pics, Grande could be seen hugging Gomez while sitting in front of a fireplace. The others show them hugging outside, with Gomez giving Grande a kiss on the cheek.

"!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," Grande gushed in the caption.

May 2021 -- Officially Married!

ET confirmed on May 17, 2021 that Grande and Gomez tied the knot at an informal ceremony at the singer's home in Montecito, California. "They got married. It was tiny and intimate -- less than 20 people," Grande's rep confirmed to People at the time. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

As we patiently wait to see pics from the ceremony, watch the video below for more on the lovebirds.

