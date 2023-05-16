Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, are still on honeymoon avenue! On Monday, the 29-year-old singer marked their two-year wedding anniversary with a sweet pic.

Grande took to her Instagram Story to share an image of her and Gomez kissing from their private wedding ceremony, writing, "2, (3.5 together!!!) i love him so."

Grande shocked fans when she recently shared a series of pictures from her private ceremony, which was held at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15, 2021. At the time, a source told ET, "The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened. The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night."

Ariana Grande/Instagram

The "Positions" singer's pictures gave a rare look inside the evening, as she showed off her beautiful white wedding dress. The beautiful bride also shared a photo of her and her husband sharing a kiss from their ceremony.

Grande and Gomez sparked relationship rumors in February 2020, and went public with their love the following May in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With You" music video. The "7 Rings" singer announced their engagement in December that same year.

Though they have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Grande will sometimes take to her social media to give the world a glimpse into their private love.

Grande is currently overseas filming Wicked and has the support of her man.

"Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have both been keeping busy with work projects," a source told ET last month of the actress and her real estate broker husband.

"Ariana has been so focused, but Dalton has been there with her and supporting her behind the scenes," the source added. "He is happy for her and they are very in love."

As for how Grande feels to be taking on the role of Glinda in Wicked, another source told ET, "This role is Ariana's dream and she's throwing herself fully into it and Dalton is supportive."

For more on Ariana and Dalton's love story, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Ariana Grande's Husband Is Supporting Her Behind the Scenes

Ariana Grande Smiles With Her 'Love' Dalton Gomez in New Photo

Ariana Grande's Husband Dalton Gomez Is 'Constantly Cheering Her On'

Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Kiss in Rare PDA Post

Why Ariana Grande Appreciates 'Little Things' Dalton Gomez Does for Their Marriage (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery