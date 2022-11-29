Ariana Grande Smiles With Her 'Love' Dalton Gomez in New Photo
Ariana Grande is cuddling up with her husband! The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share recent photos from her life, including a sweet shot with Dalton Gomez.
In the pic, Grande and Gomez's heads rest against each other, with the singer smiling with her eyes closed and her husband grinning for the camera.
Grande, who married Gomez in May 2021, shared the same pic on her Instagram Story, writing "my love" alongside the shot.
The new snapshot comes the same month that a source gave ET an update on the couple's relationship.
"Ariana and Dalton are doing really well as a married couple," the source said. "Dalton really just loves Ariana and goes out of his way to make her happy and show her how important she is to him."
"He is very supportive and constantly cheering her on," the source added of Gomez. "He does little things to be there for her and show her how much she matters to him, which she really appreciates."
