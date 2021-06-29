Ariana Grande Is Giving Away One Million Dollars for a Good Cause

Ariana Grande is giving away one million dollars for a cause close to her heart. On Tuesday, the newly-married singer took to Instagram to announce that she's partnered with BetterHelp to give away a million dollars worth of free therapy.

"Thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy! While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!," Grande shared about her partnership with the online therapy portal.

The GRAMMY-winning artist shared her hopes for the partnership, along with a hopeful message to her fans thinking of taking advantage of BetterHelp's therapy services.

"I hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. After that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue. I so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and I can’t wait to do more work together. 🤍🥰," she added.

The "7 Rings" singer has always been very open about her mental health, even admitting, “therapy has saved my life so many times,” in a 2018 tweet.

After releasing her hit, "Thank U, Next" on Twitter, one fan responded asking, "Who is Ariana’s therapist and are they accepting new clients?” In her reply, Grande wrote, "This is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain and you can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible."

lmaoaoo this is funny as fuck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. 🖤 https://t.co/XiytR3xE0O — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

Earlier this month, Grande celebrated her 28th birthday alongside her husband, Dalton Gomez, whom she tied the knot with in a secret ceremony last month.

In a sweet PDA-filled video, which she posted to her Instagram Stories, Grande and Gomez share a romantic kiss as she sported a furry leopard-print hat and tiara while he wore a snapback that read, "Deep Funk and Divine Intervention."

"A bday baby," Grande wrote on the video, adding, "Deeply thankful for so much love."

A source told ET last week that the pop star feels "relaxed" in her relationship after tying the knot, and not as concerned about being "scrutinized in the media."

For more on the couple, watch the video below.

Ariana Grande Shares Breathtaking Pics From Wedding Day With Dalton Gomez



