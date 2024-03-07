Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O' Connor's romance keeps heating up!

After making their red carpet debut in December, the pair went Instagram official last month, and now, a source tells ET that "Joe and Caitlin's relationship is serious."

"They're in the honeymoon stage and in complete and utter bliss," the source says. "They’ve been traveling together, going out on fun date nights, and having the best time. They're looking forward to taking more trips together and continuing to make memories as a couple."

According to the insider, Manganiello and O'Connor "both feel like they have finally found the right person and are excited about the future."

To that end, the source says the pair "share the same goals and are very honest and open with each other."

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) Gala in New York City back in December. A source told ET that same month that Manganiello and O'Connor first crossed paths at a party for Winning Time, where they connected instantly.

"Everything is going great between Joe and Caitlin. They met at a party for Winning Time in a hot tub and hit it off right away. Caitlin is really sweet, low-key, and not a party girl. She is soft-spoken, positive, zen, and not dramatic, which Joe likes," the source said at the time.

"Caitlin is very into health and wellness and she and Joe connect over that. They have similar lifestyles and love to be fit and active, work out together, and are both animal lovers," the source continued.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star took to Instagram in February to share a slideshow of snapshots from his previous week -- including his Valentine's Day date with O'Connor, where they apparently went to a Tool concert.

Manganiello finalized his divorce from ex-wife Sofia Vergara in February as well. The couple released a joint statement last July announcing their plans to divorce after tying the knot in November 2015.

