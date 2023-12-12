Joe Manganiello has moved on from his ex-wife, Sofia Vergara, with actress Caitlin O'Connor, ET has learned.

A source tells ET that Manganiello and O'Connor first crossed paths at a party for Winning Time, where they connected instantly.

"Everything is going great between Joe and Caitlin. They met at a party for Winning Time in a hot tub and hit it off right away. Caitlin is really sweet, low key, and not a party girl. She is soft-spoken, positive, zen, and not dramatic, which Joe likes," the source said.

"Caitlin is very into health and wellness and she and Joe connect over that. They have similar lifestyles and love to be fit and active, work out together, and are both animal lovers," the source continued.

O'Connor, having been in serious relationships before, has a laid-back approach to her budding romance with Manganiello.

The source adds, "Caitlin has also been in serious relationships before. She would love to settle down one day and have a family of her own, but is not putting pressure on the situation in any way."

"She knows Joe recently got out of a marriage, and that they have only been seeing each other for a handful of months. They are taking things day by day, but their relationship is on the upswing, and they're enjoying where it's going. Joe is really happy and has moved on," the source said.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old actor and the 33-year-old Winning Time actress were all smiles as they walked the red carpet together, marking a significant step in their burgeoning relationship.

Their first public date night at the COAF gala showcased Manganiello in a dapper dark suit with a blue shirt and tie, while O'Connor donned an elegant emerald green dress with a high slit. The couple posed together on the red carpet, with Manganiello wrapping his arm around O'Connor's waist.

Inside the event, Manganiello was honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award. Manganiello took to his Instagram to share reposts of him accepting his award. However, he did not share any photos with O'Connor.

O'Connor, a Los Angeles-born actress and TV host -- who grew up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, before returning to L.A. to attend UCLA as an English major -- is best known for her work as an entertainment reporter, as well as for small roles on numerous shows including Two and a Half Men, Ballers, and Days of Our Lives.

The stars' date night comes three months after they were first linked together. In September, People reported that Manganiello and O'Connor were "casually seeing" each other after meeting at an unofficial after-party for Winning Time.

Shortly after, the pair was seen smiling as they left Gold's Gym in Venice, California.

Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara, 51, in July after seven years of marriage. In the months following their split, both have appeared to move on. In November, the Modern Family actress was spotted with Dr. Justin Saliman.

At the time, a source told ET that things were going great with Vergara and Dr. Saliman.

"They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow," the source said. "Sofia and Justin have a lot of fun together and Sofia always keeps everyone around her laughing and in positive spirits. Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she’s up front and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him."

